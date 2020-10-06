Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sara Gurpal: Shehnaaz Gill did so well, hope to do the same

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sara Gurpal is excited about this new phase of her life. (Photo: PR Handout)

Punjabi ‘kudi’ Sara Gurpal entered Bigg Boss 14 with lots of hopes and two men — Nishant Singh Malkhani and Shehzad Deol — trying to woo her. However, all her energy went downhill when the Toofani Seniors chose to ‘reject’ her for the show. The model-actor has been trying her best to win everyone’s attention since then. She cut her hair short and tried carrying weights, impressing the seniors to get herself an entry into the main house. We even saw her indulge in a war of words with Nikki Tamboli in Monday’s episode.

The audience have already started drawing comparisons between her and last season’s favourite, Shehnaaz Gill. Before entering the show, Sara told indianexpress.com that she knew people would do that and she is fine with the comparisons. Because for her, Gill was an amazing contestant, and she would want to do as well as her in Bigg Boss. Gurpal also revealed more about herself and her winning strategy in her interaction with indianexpress.com.

Excerpts from the conversation.

What made you take up Bigg Boss 14?

Honestly, it’s the biggest reality show on television. And I don’t think anyone would want to refuse it. Also, right now we are in the middle of a pandemic and if we are getting an opportunity to work, nothing like it.

Tell us something about yourself.

I was born in Haryana and raised in Punjab. I come from a very normal family. My father is a teacher, and most (people in my family) are into academics, except me (laughs). However, I feel blessed that they have been really supportive about my career choice. I started with Miss Chandigarh in 2012 and then participated in Miss India (Elite), where I won Miss Personality. Soon I started getting offers to star in music videos. I won’t say that I really worked hard as most people do the same, it was just luck that things worked for me. I have done more than 300 music videos, which is a record in its own way. And then I took a small break owing to personal reasons and made a comeback in 2016.

So what kind of Sara will the audience get to see on Bigg Boss?

I will always fight for the right. I believe what’s wrong needs to be called out. I have faced a lot in my life. People always look down upon the modelling and entertainment industry. We receive such disgusting DMs, and friends, who you have grown up with, sometimes also talk rubbish about you. I have learnt it the hard way and now I do not get bothered about others’ opinions. You know who you are when you see the mirror, and that’s the only thing that matters.

Are you entering the show with any strategy in mind?

Nothing at all. I feel whatever happens I will go with the flow. I want to play the game with a clean heart and not hurt anyone. I will never lie and also appreciate the platform that has been given to me. Most importantly, I am representing Punjab and my family on national television. I will do my best to keep that respect and earn love from everyone.

Talking about Punjab, you would be compared to last season’s Shehnaaz Gill and Himanshi Khurana. Do you feel their success would add pressure on you?

Honestly, I know I will be compared and I am totally fine with it. Shehnaaz did so well on the show. I think she was amazing, and I hope I can do the same. I even loved Sidharth Shukla and their chemistry together. I think we Punjabis are like that, and can win hearts.

Since you mentioned SidNaaz, are you also hopeful of making a similar bond?

I am slightly scared about it. I get totally nervous in these matters, and can’t really be so expressive about my feelings. However, I will not shut my feelings out if something like that happens.

How comfortable are you with sharing your own space with strangers?

I am very chill that way. I love meeting different people and making friends. I enjoy getting to know more about new cultures, so I would want to know everyone, and be their buddy.

While we wouldn’t want you to get nominated, if you ever do, why do you think the audience should vote for you?

Because if I leave the house, they will miss me a lot. And they would pressurise the channel to get me back as a wild card. So why do all of that when they can just keep me in the house (laughs).

Bigg Boss 14 has Sara Gurpal, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli, Shehzad Deol, Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Singh Malkhani and Jaan Kumar Sanu as contestants.

