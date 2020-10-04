Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rubina Dilaik: Want people to remember me for my journey

Rubina Dilaik is touted to be one of the strongest contestants on Bigg Boss 14. (Photo: PR Handout)

On Saturday, the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 14 introduced us to this season’s dhamakedar contestants. The most surprising element definitely was when host Salman Khan welcomed television’s popular Chotti Bahu Rubina Dilaik along with husband Abhinav Shukla. The couple has been married for two years, and this is their first project together.

Before entering the Bigg Boss house, Rubina spoke exclusively to indianexpress.com and shared her excitement about participating with Abhinav. She also shared how they want to set an example of something beautiful on the show.

Excerpts from the conversation:

While we have seen you as a guest on Bigg Boss several times, what’s the emotions right now as you are set to enter as a contestant?

Honestly, there is no excitement or nervousness, just numbness. I have been on the show only as a guest, and have never followed it also. Hence, the fear of the unknown has kind of paralysed me completely. Maybe when I step inside the house and the doors lock, would I know what it feels to be on the show. However, I am really looking forward to that experience.

This lockdown gave an opportunity to everyone to spend maximum time with family. Do you think that would make the stay in Bigg Boss house emotionally challenging for everyone?

In that aspect, I think I am emotionally very strong. I moved to Mumbai at the age of 19 to work in an industry that is completely different from my background and upbringing. I have been conditioned now and I take pride in saying that I am a workaholic. My family also knows this, and they support me, knowing that I am out there pursuing my dreams, my career. We may not be in contact for a few months, but I derive strength knowing they are always there for me.

Talking about family, you are entering the show with husband Abhinav Shukla. Do you think that would work in your favour or make things difficult?

Well, there are advantages and disadvantages to participating as a couple. On one side, we’ll have each other’s back, and an emotional support. However, when we will be pitted against each other, it will be difficult and unpleasant, but we will work as contestants then. We both will never cheat on our team by siding with our partner.

Bigg Boss is a show where you get to know more about yourself. Don’t you think participating individually would have been a better choice?

Honestly, neither me nor Abhinav ever had an inclination towards the show when we were approached individually. We are less of city people and enjoy our time in nature and solitude. We are not the right contenders who would give ‘appropriate content’. However, the offer became interesting when it came as a couple. We are both very distinct and strong individuals, and have certain qualities and flaws. In this age and time, one requires a partner who you can look up to, and also have an amicable way to be in a relationship. We have learnt all these things with the passage of time, and I will not lie, we have had problems and challenges in our marriage too. However, what keeps us together is that we have not lost our own individuality. We never overshadow or want to change each other. And I think Bigg Boss is the only platform where one can keep a private aspect in public, and touch lives through that. I think we will learn about oursevles, each other and the relationship through the show, and also set an example for others.

As you rightly mentioned, your personal life will be under a scanner 24X7 now. Does that scare you?

It will be tough for us. See, we don’t know everything about each other. We are still in the learning process, and as two different human beings, we are allowed to make mistakes. While we don’t judge each other or pull each other down, cameras will be on us. However, it was a conscious decision to be on national television together, and we will not put up any act. We are not a typical PDA couple who would go babu shona all the time. We have our own thought process, and we will deal with everything with integrity and dignity. Also, apart from controversies and fights, I think we can be the first ones to set an example of something beautiful on Bigg Boss. The format of the show is such that it will try to play with our mind and put you through things that will trigger you. We both have an idea what triggers us. All said and done, we are very different people as contestants.

Since you know yourself and also each other, who do you think has more chances of winning the show?

(Laughs) Both of us, as we both are are very competitive. Also, we truly believe that the best should win.

After your stint in Shakti ended, fans had been eagerly waiting for you to come back. Do you think that will work to your advantage?

Even I have missed being there for my audience. Bigg Boss is a great way to reconnect with them. However, I feel Bigg Boss is just another project, with an interactive mode between me and my fans. They already know me as a performer. Through Bigg Boss, they will now get to Rubina in totality. I am not ashamed that they will also see my shortcoming and flaws, as that makes each one of us beautiful.

In the previous seasons, we have seen TV bahus ace Bigg Boss. Do you feel history will repeat itself?

It’s too soon to say. Also, Bigg Boss is more about winning hearts with your authenticity that just being a television bahu. I will be true to myself, and then winning just becomes a by-product. I want to leave behind a legacy, and I take it as a responsibility to make that space a better one than it was before me. I want people to remember my journey on Bigg Boss. That’s what I am looking forward to, and I say that quite confidently.

Lastly, if you have to mention just one thing, what would you miss the most on the show?

It’s really funny, but I will miss my homemade ghee. We have this special ghee that’s so rich and fragrant. Everyone has an addiction, and that’s mine, and I need it with all my four meals.

Apart from Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, other contestants on Bigg Boss 14 include Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Vaidya, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli, Sara Gurpal, Shehzad Deol and Nishant Singh Malkhani.

