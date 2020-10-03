Meet Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik was last seen in Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. (Photo: Rubina Dilaik/Instagram)

At the age of 21, actor Rubina Dilaik landed her first big role in ZEE TV show Chhoti Bahu. She auditioned for it in Chandigarh, and after she got the role, she shifted base from Shimla to Mumbai. The next big role, which made the actor a favourite in many households, was that of a transgender in Colors’ show Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

After being a part of two hit TV shows and appearing in a few others (Saas Bina Sasural, Punar Vivah – Ek Nayi Umeed, Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev), Rubina has made her reality TV show debut with Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 14. Over the years, the audience has been surprised by the glam avatar of TV bahus in the Bigg Boss house, and Rubina seems to be the latest addition to the bandwagon.

Before entering the television industry, Rubina Dilaik won two beauty pageants, Miss Shimla (2006) and Miss North India (2008). Her Instagram profile suggests that she loves cooking and has the skill to be the kitchen queen in the Bigg Boss 14 house. Also, the actor is an avid reader and loves to dance. She is married to actor-model Abhinav Shukla.

During the coronavirus-induced lockdown, Rubina shifted to Shimla and has been enjoying her time with her family in the mountains. In an interview with indianexpress.com, she had shared, “I see people around not wanting to acknowledge that they come from a small town, but it is like a jewel in my crown. I am proud to be a village girl. It has kept me rooted and helped me retain the authenticity of who I am. I believe it’s your roots that define you.”

Now, after acing her fictional roles, it will be interesting to see how Rubina Dilaik fares in the reality show Bigg Boss 14.

