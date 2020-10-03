Meet Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya

Rahul Vaidya ended up as the finalist of Indian Idol season one. (Photo: Rahul Vaidya/Instagram)

After a successful stint in the first season of singing reality show Indian Idol, singer Rahul Vaidya has been donning various hats, be it an anchor, a radio jockey or a singer. Now, he has entered the house of Bigg Boss 14 along with TV actors Gia Manek, Nishant Malkani, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, and singer Jaan Kumar Sanu among others.

A resident of Mumbai, Rahul Vaidya auditioned for Indian Idol in 2004 when he was in class 12. The then judges of the show, Anu Malik, Farah Khan and Sonu Nigam were impressed with his soulful voice and selected him for the reality show. With his hard work and love of fans, Vaidya ended up as the second runner-up of the show. Though he didn’t win the show, he enjoyed a massive fan following and got the opportunity to sing a couple of songs in Bollywood film Shaadi No. 1 in 2005.

In the same year, Vaidya released his debut album “Tera Intezar,” which was composed by music composer duo Sajid-Wajid. Other Vaidya songs include title track of Sony TV’s show Ek Ladki Anjaani Si, unplugged version of Race 2 hit number “Be Intehaan” and “Ek Rupaiya” from the movie Krazzy 4 among others.

Rahul Vaidya also tried his hands at hosting TV shows like Jhoom India and Aajaa Mahi Vay after winning another singing reality show Jo Jeeta Wohi Superstar.

On the personal front, the singer is rumoured to be dating Disha Parmar, who is known for her role in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. Rahul and Disha appeared together in a music video titled “Yaad Teri,” after which the two were often spotted together.

It will be interesting to watch the singer make his way into the hearts of the audience yet again in Bigg Boss 14.

