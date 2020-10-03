Meet Bigg Boss 14 contestant Pavitra Punia

Pavitra Punia has dated former Bigg Boss contestant Paras Chhabra. (Photo: Pavitra Punia/Instagram)

Over the years, Bigg Boss has hosted former contestants of youth-based reality shows, Roadies and Splitsvilla. This year, it is Pavitra Punia who is entering the Bigg Boss house after gaining popularity in Splitsvilla season three.

Born in Uttar Pradesh and brought up in Delhi as Neha Singh, the young actor took the stage name Pavitra Punia. She started her career with MTV’s popular show Splitsvilla and ended up as the finalist. But before venturing into the glamour world, Punia aspired to be an IPS officer. She also did a Diploma in Hospitality.

However, her time on Splitsvilla opened up opportunities for her on the small screen. She bagged a cameo role in 2010 Stra Plus show Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi and in 2011, she got to play the lead role in Love U Zindagi opposite Sidharth Shukla. The two shared a good chemistry on the show and were even rumoured to be dating.

Following the success of the show, Pavitra Punia worked in several TV shows including Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Naagin 3, Honge Judaa Naa Hum, Kavach… Kaali Shaktiyon Se, Roop – Mard Ka Naya Swaroop and Daayan. She also did non-fictional shows Box Cricket League 1 and Welcome – Baazi Mehmaan Nawazi Ki.

Recently, Punia grabbed attention for her sultry avatar in Sab TV’s Baalveer Returns.

Check out these photos of Bigg Boss 14 contestant Pavitra Punia:

Pavitra Punia enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Now, if this would translate into votes and ensure her long stay in the house of Bigg Boss 14 remains to be seen.

