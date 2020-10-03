scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, October 03, 2020
Hathras rape case

Meet Bigg Boss 14 contestant Pavitra Punia

Pavitra Punia has worked in several shows including Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Naagin 3, Honge Judaa Naa Hum, Kavach... Kaali Shaktiyon Se, Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop and Daayan.

Written by Arushi Jain | New Delhi | October 3, 2020 11:19:15 pm
pavitra punia, pavitra punia bigg boss 14Pavitra Punia has dated former Bigg Boss contestant Paras Chhabra. (Photo: Pavitra Punia/Instagram)

Over the years, Bigg Boss has hosted former contestants of youth-based reality shows, Roadies and Splitsvilla. This year, it is Pavitra Punia who is entering the Bigg Boss house after gaining popularity in Splitsvilla season three.

Born in Uttar Pradesh and brought up in Delhi as Neha Singh, the young actor took the stage name Pavitra Punia. She started her career with MTV’s popular show Splitsvilla and ended up as the finalist. But before venturing into the glamour world, Punia aspired to be an IPS officer. She also did a Diploma in Hospitality.

However, her time on Splitsvilla opened up opportunities for her on the small screen. She bagged a cameo role in 2010 Stra Plus show Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi and in 2011, she got to play the lead role in Love U Zindagi opposite Sidharth Shukla. The two shared a good chemistry on the show and were even rumoured to be dating.

Following the success of the show, Pavitra Punia worked in several TV shows including Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Naagin 3, Honge Judaa Naa Hum, Kavach… Kaali Shaktiyon Se, Roop – Mard Ka Naya Swaroop and Daayan. She also did non-fictional shows Box Cricket League 1 and Welcome – Baazi Mehmaan Nawazi Ki.

View this post on Instagram

Polooooooooo……😁😇

A post shared by Pavitra (@pavitrapunia_) on

Recently, Punia grabbed attention for her sultry avatar in Sab TV’s Baalveer Returns.

View this post on Instagram

BhayRani Timnasa 🖤🗡

A post shared by Pavitra (@pavitrapunia_) on

Check out these photos of Bigg Boss 14 contestant Pavitra Punia:

View this post on Instagram

☄️..she wore a smile like a loaded gun!

A post shared by Pavitra (@pavitrapunia_) on

View this post on Instagram

♣️

A post shared by Pavitra (@pavitrapunia_) on

View this post on Instagram

…Vad ⚔️

A post shared by Pavitra (@pavitrapunia_) on

View this post on Instagram

🦊

A post shared by Pavitra (@pavitrapunia_) on

View this post on Instagram

…….Coz i tasted it ; so it’s mine .

A post shared by Pavitra (@pavitrapunia_) on

View this post on Instagram

Status; “Majesty”. #darkknight

A post shared by Pavitra (@pavitrapunia_) on

Pavitra Punia enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Now, if this would translate into votes and ensure her long stay in the house of Bigg Boss 14 remains to be seen.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

bigg boss 14
Meet Bigg Boss 14 contestants

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Oct 03: Latest News

Advertisement