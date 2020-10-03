Meet Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nishant Singh Malkani

Nishant Singh Malkani was last seen in ZEE TV's Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. (Photo: Nishant Singh Malkani/Instagram)

Nishant Singh Malkani is one of the TV stars in the Bigg Boss 14 house. While the TV audience would be well versed with Malkani as he was recently seen in the lead role in ZEE TV’s show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, for others, here’s a brief on the popular TV star.

Malkani made his debut with Star One’s romantic drama Miley Jab Hum Tum and has worked in several shows including Sasural Genda Phool and Ram Milaye Jodi. He became a heartthrob on television with his dapper looks. But soon, the actor, who was confused about his choices, tried his luck on the big screen. He starred in films like Horror Story, Cute Kameena and Bezubaan Ishq. He also ventured into the digital space with ALTBalaji’s web series Ragini MMS: Returns.

It was only with Guddan – Tumse Na Ho Payega that Nishant Singh Malkani returned to television after a gap of seven years. Talking about his comeback on TV and his experience in Bollywood, he told indianexpress.com, “I realised that you need to have a lot of luck to survive in Bollywood. I got a taste of the industry and did enjoy my time there. But I made the decision to come back to television so that I could prove my mettle as an actor. I want to make my presence felt as a good actor. Fame can come later, what’s more important is that filmmakers should have the confidence to put their money on me.”

Unlike many actors, Nishant is not very fond of social media. He believes that instead of boasting about one’s fan following on Instagram or Twitter, one should take the feedback from fans seriously and work towards becoming a better actor.

Now it remains to be seen how Nishant Singh Malkani will fare inside the Bigg Boss house which has been a turning point in the career of many TV actors.

