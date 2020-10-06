Nishant Singh Malkani: I look up to Asim Riaz

Nishant Singh Malkhani shared that he wants to have fun on Bigg Boss 14. (Photo: PR Handout)

Nishant Singh Malkani has been winning hearts in Bigg Boss 14 after accepting the ‘Toofani Seniors’ challenges. The actor, for the next week, will don a bikini top over his t-shirt, and even have ‘reject’ written on his forehead. His sporting behaviour also left former champions Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan highly impressed.

The actor started his career with Miley Jab Hum Tum and after a small role in Sasural Genda Phool, he struck gold, bagging the lead role in Ram Milayi Jodi. After trying his luck in Bollywood, Nishant made his comeback on the small screen with Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega in 2018. His stint on the show ended recently, post which he took up Bigg Boss.

Before entering Bigg Boss 14, the actor exclusively spoke to indianexpress.com about wanting to be genuine in the show, his fans and whether he is open to finding love.

Excerpts from the conversation:

What made you take up Bigg Boss 14?

I have been approached for the show earlier also, but things never worked out. I think it was just destiny this time. I had just wrapped up shoot for Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega when Bigg Boss came my way. I thought it was a golden opportunity for me to try something different. I feel it will be a life-changing experience for me, as I will get to know more about myself through the show. I think the whole world will discover me and my personality.

Since it’s your first reality show, are you nervous?

Initially I was as it’s about entering unknown territory. However, I feel we will only have fun on the show. Also, it’s just a matter of a few months. So now, I am excited and really looking forward to it.

Apart from fun, what can we expect from Nishant on Bigg Boss 14?

The true self. There will be no fakeness, and I will bare my soul. Rest it’s up to the audience if they like me or not. I always believe that our viewers know everything, and nothing gets hidden from them. They only connect to you if you are genuine, else they will never respect you.

Talking about fans, given that they were so upset after you left Guddan, do you think that factor will work for you?

Absolutely, it’s a great time for me. My fans started social media campaigns and protested against my exit, demanding me back. I literally had tears in my eyes as I never expected to get so much love. I think this is why I will never feel alone in the show. Even if I have a fight, I will know I have lakhs of people beside me.

Tasks and household chores are also an important part of the show. Ready for the same?

I am absolutely excited about tasks and have decided that I will come first in all the challenges that come our way. As for chores, I don’t have experience, but would love to learn and get involved in that too.

Have you followed the earlier season of Bigg Boss?

Yes, I have, but not regularly. However, I did watch the last season a lot and really enjoyed Asim Riaz’s journey. He came as an underdog and managed to make his mark. And I think this because he was so real on the show. He was called chamcha, but he never broke his friendship with Sidharth Shukla. It was only when he felt he was wrong, he went against him, and took him head on. Asim could do that because he was true on the show, and knew he was also right. I look up to him as one of my favourites and feel that we are similar people.

Asim and Sidharth also indulged in several fights. Are you mentally prepared for that?

I don’t want to prepare for confrontation and would rather be honest whenever something like that happens.

How open will you be to romance on the show?

I think I am in that place right now where I am looking for a good companion. If I do find her in the house, nothing beats that. We would get to spend lot of time together, and know each other’s strength and weaknesses. And if we manage to pass that litmus test, I will be very happy to take it ahead.

Usually TV bahus take home the trophy, but last season a TV beta won. Do you think history will repeat itself?

Of course, and I think I will make history. See, I am a Salman Khan fan and to win the trophy from him will be a lifetime experience.

A final message for your fans.

All I want to tell them is that I am entering the Bigg Boss house with all of you beside me. I know I have nothing to fear as fans will always support me.

Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 14 has Nishant Singh Malkani, Sara Gurpal, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli, Shehzad Deol, Jasmin Bhasin and Jaan Kumar Sanu as contestants.

