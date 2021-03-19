Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli tests positive for COVID-19, in home quarantine

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli has tested positive for the coronavirus. The actor said in an Instagram post that she is presently under home quarantine.

Nikki shared, “I have been tested COVID positive early this morning. I am self quarantined, and taking all the precautionary measures and medications on my doctor’s advise. I request all the people I have come in contact with in these past few days to get tested too. I will forever be grateful for all your love and support. Please be safe, wear your mask always, sanitise your hands regularly and maintain social distancing. Love and light.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Tamboli (@nikki_tamboli)

Nikki was one of the finalists of Bigg Boss this year. She was declared as the second runner-up of the Salman Khan hosted reality show.

Talking about her Bigg Boss journey, Nikki had earlier told indianexpress.com and said, “It was a magical journey for me. I have been a huge fan of Bigg Boss Hindi for the longest time. I am so happy that I took the decision to be a part of the show. It made me realise my potential not just personally but also professionally.”

She added that the most special part of her Bigg Boss journey was, “When I became the first confirmed contestant, and when I reached the finale first. Both these moments were very special for me.”