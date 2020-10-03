Meet Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli

Nikki Tamboli was last seen in Kanchana 3. (Photo: Nikki Tamboli/Instagram)

Actor Nikki Tamboli, who has starred in a few Tamil and Telugu films, is all set to make a mark in the house of Bigg Boss 14. She has appeared in movies like Thipparaa Meesam, Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu and Kanchana 3.

Hailing from Maharashtra, Nikki wanted to make a career in modelling. She featured in a few commercials before making her debut as an actor in Telugu horror comedy Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu. She was seen opposite actor Adith Arun in the movie.

Apart from featuring in movies, Nikki Tamboli is a social media sensation. From her photos on Instagram, it seems the young actor is a fitness freak. Also, she appears to be a fan of coffee.

Recently, Nikki posted a photo from her self quarantine which all Bigg Boss 14 contestants had to undergo as a precautionary measure. “#selfquarantine mode on but not without my cup of coffee! Well, a much needed energy to kickstart this beautiful month and it’s journey! 🌟#hellooctober 😍” she captioned the photo.

Check out these photos of Nikki Tamboli where she is seen flaunting her sultry looks:

Here’s hoping Nikki Tamboli makes the most of her stint on Bigg Boss 14.

