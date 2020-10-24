Meet Bigg Boss 14 contestant Naina Singh

Young actor Naina Singh, most recently seen as Rhea Mehra, Abhi (Shabir Ahluwalia) and Pragya’s (Sriti Jha) daughter, in ZEE TV’s popular daily soap Kumkum Bhagya, is all set to enter the house of Bigg Boss 14. Naina has reality TV show experience and seems like a strong contender.
Hailing from Moradabad, Naina first won the title of Femina’s Most Stylish Diva in 2013. After this, she participated in the tenth season of MTV dating reality show Splitsvilla X in 2017 and won the show along with Baseer Ali. Later, to make a career in Bollywood, Naina auditioned for Karan Johar-Rohit Shetty judged talent hunt show India’s Next Superstar and ended up being the finalist of the show.
View this post on Instagram
You know that you made it when you win by playing real. Finally , i Can proudly say , “Hey , Baseer Ali .. Winner of Mtv SplitsVilla 10.”🙈 First of All , I would love to thank my partner/Connection/BestFriend @nonaberrry Babe , We made it. Without playing dirty , without losing respect .. for we took the leap of faith and aimed for the title and stood out glorius! Thats only because you and i make a kickass unstoppable force💀. Love ya! This is ours and nobody can take it away from us! Thank you everyone for always supporting us and keeping up with us! Love yall! I promised that i will come back home a winner! @iamafshan mummyjaan , promise kept! I love you! @imabrar300 @saadzok @simraankhan @mubba_ali bro favourite show jeet gaya Alhamdulillah 😘 and each and everyone from my city , my fans and all you guys! We made it! A lot more in store ! Stay tuned! Lets Celebrate 🤡❤️ #Alhamdulillah #BaseerAli #RoadiesRising #Warrior #SplitsVilla10 #Winner #SquadRann #SquadRannKillinIt #Hustler #Hyderabad
View this post on Instagram
Happpy Holi to everyone !!! This is the right time to go down to my memory lane .!! This holi act is very very close to my heart along with a friend who always stood by my side @shariqnanda , we have done almost 10 acts together bunny , and 10 of them had been the best !!! I can’t tell you how much I miss #ins and you, and , our choreographers @nishantbhat86 @bhaavii2509 @goralee @elton1301 @deepak5678 @punitjpathakofficial @yashpandya2013 and mash.. thank you for always being there and also few contestants. God this journey was nothing but a roller coaster.. Happy Holi !! I love you all very very much !! ♥️ #nainasingh #nonaberrry #indiasnextsuperstars #kumkumbhagya #happy #throwback #memories #majormissing #actor #friends #family #festival
Though she could not bag a role in a Bollywood movie, Naina Singh got noticed in the reality show and was cast in the successful show Kumkum Bhagya. A year later, the young star decided to quit the show since she didn’t like her character graph.
“I couldn’t relate to Rhea at all. The kind of emotions she portrays was not justified, and I couldn’t bring to myself to play the part. I would really get upset thinking about it, and it was affecting me. Her hatred and jealousy had no reason, and I didn’t want my young fans to get the wrong message. This is why I decided to quit. The character was shaping up in all the wrong ways,” Naina told indianexpress.com.
View this post on Instagram
Wishing you a happy Ganesh Chaturthi in advance from my family to yours ❤️ Couldn’t wait to upload the pictures!! 💕 @shabirahluwalia @itisriti @ashleshasavant @vinrana ‘ #nainasingh #shabirahluwalia #sritijha #vinrana #ashleshasawant #onset #family #friendslikefamily #happyganeshchaturthi #igers #photooftheday #actors #lehnga #indianfestival #kkb #loveyou #dresstoimpress #love
View this post on Instagram
“Family isn’t always blood. It’s the people in your life who want you in theirs; the ones who accept you for who you are. The ones that would do anything to see you smile and who love you no matter what.” And that’s exactly our #kumkumbhagya family is like !! @shabirahluwalia @itisriti @vinrana @kaul_me @mugdha.chaphekar @ashleshasavant @ruchisavarn @iam_zeeshankhan @appy_77 @khyaatikeswaniofficial @neenacheens #kkb #kumkumbhagya #bestfamily #awardnight #zeerishteyawards2019 #zeetv
A look at Naina Singh’s social media profile suggests that she is quite glamorous and will definitely up the oomph quotient in the Bigg Boss house.
Check out a few photos and videos of Naina Singh:
View this post on Instagram
I’m a fucking ray of sunshine hell ok!! Like I’m terrifying and delightful but if you are weak you won’t last long here!!! Photographer- @princetuhin Hair by – @arifa_hair_stylist #nonaberrry #nainasingh #alpha #bosslady #photoshoot #photooffheday #splitsvilla10 #kkb #rheamehra #igers #tbt #strongasswoman
Naina will be competing with Jasmin Bhasin, Pavitra Punia, Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Nishant Singh Malkani, Rahul Vaidya and Eijaz Khan among others in the show. Only time will tell if her experience in Splitsvilla will help her survive in Bigg Boss 14.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.