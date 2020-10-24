Meet Bigg Boss 14 contestant Naina Singh

Naina Singh was last seen in Kumkum Bhagya. (Photo: Naina Singh/Instagram)

Young actor Naina Singh, most recently seen as Rhea Mehra, Abhi (Shabir Ahluwalia) and Pragya’s (Sriti Jha) daughter, in ZEE TV’s popular daily soap Kumkum Bhagya, is all set to enter the house of Bigg Boss 14. Naina has reality TV show experience and seems like a strong contender.

Hailing from Moradabad, Naina first won the title of Femina’s Most Stylish Diva in 2013. After this, she participated in the tenth season of MTV dating reality show Splitsvilla X in 2017 and won the show along with Baseer Ali. Later, to make a career in Bollywood, Naina auditioned for Karan Johar-Rohit Shetty judged talent hunt show India’s Next Superstar and ended up being the finalist of the show.

Though she could not bag a role in a Bollywood movie, Naina Singh got noticed in the reality show and was cast in the successful show Kumkum Bhagya. A year later, the young star decided to quit the show since she didn’t like her character graph.

“I couldn’t relate to Rhea at all. The kind of emotions she portrays was not justified, and I couldn’t bring to myself to play the part. I would really get upset thinking about it, and it was affecting me. Her hatred and jealousy had no reason, and I didn’t want my young fans to get the wrong message. This is why I decided to quit. The character was shaping up in all the wrong ways,” Naina told indianexpress.com.

A look at Naina Singh’s social media profile suggests that she is quite glamorous and will definitely up the oomph quotient in the Bigg Boss house.

Check out a few photos and videos of Naina Singh:

Naina will be competing with Jasmin Bhasin, Pavitra Punia, Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Nishant Singh Malkani, Rahul Vaidya and Eijaz Khan among others in the show. Only time will tell if her experience in Splitsvilla will help her survive in Bigg Boss 14.

