Meet Bigg Boss 14 contestant Kavita Kaushik

Kavita Kaushik has earlier participated in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. (Photo: Kavita Kaushik/Instagram)

TV actor Kavita Kaushik is all set to enter the Bigg Boss 14 house two weeks after the reality TV show began. She is among the popular faces of the television industry who will be competing for the winner’s title in the Salman Khan-hosted show. Earlier the actor had refuted reports of her participating in the show.

For the uninitiated, Kaushik is popular among fans for her role as the tough female cop Chandramukhi Chautala in SAB TV’s hit sitcom FIR. It was after nine years of essaying the role that she finally bid farewell to it.

Kavita Kaushik, who started her career as a model, made her acting debut with 2003 show Kutumb that had Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan in the lead roles. She went on to play negative roles in Ekta Kapoor’s hit shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan. Soon after she thought of breaking out of her negative image and this is when she decided to star in FIR.

The actor also tried her hands at reality TV shows as she participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in 2015. She grabbed headlines after she stormed out of the show’s finale. She walked out of it after being made fun of on the stage by members of the roast comedy show — Comedy Nights Bachao. She even called for a boycott of the show for being disrespectful, rude and offensive.

Though the actor did a few Bollywood movies, she thinks of television as her ‘territory’. In an earlier interview with PTI, Kavita Kaushik had shared, “TV is my territory and I am never going to leave it for films. I don’t keep false dreams. I know no one will cast me opposite Salman or Shahrukh and I am not going to play side roles like sister or bhabhi. Television is where I have made it big, can work on my terms and play meaty roles.”

On the personal front, Kaushik dated TV actor Karan Grover and even participated in celebrity couple dance show Nach Baliye season three. But the two parted their ways. Now, the actor is married to her best friend Ronnit Biswas. The couple tied the knot in 2017.

Check out a few photos and videos of Kavita Kaushik:

Apart from Kavita Kaushik, the other contestants of Bigg Boss 14 include Nikki Tamboli, Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Abhinav Shukla, Nishant Singh Malkani, Jaan Kumar Sanu and Rahul Vaidya.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd