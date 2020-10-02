Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu: Contestants should not take me lightly

Jaan Kumar Sanu will enter the Bigg Boss 14 house. (Photo: Colors TV)

During the digital press conference of Bigg Boss 14, host Salman Khan introduced Jaan Kumar Sanu as the first contestant of the season. The youngest son of celebrated playback singer Kumar Sanu, Jaan’s real name is Jayesh Bhattacharya. Jaan is also a singer, and released his first original Hindi single “Tu Sandali” earlier this year.

The young singer, while interacting with Salman, mentioned that he has always been a fan of Bigg Boss. The new entrant also got to chat with last season’s winner Sidharth Shukla, as the latter tested him on his survival strategy for the game.

Speaking exclusively to indianexpress.com post the press meet, Jaan Kumar Sanu opened up about his participation in Bigg Boss 14, expectations from the season and what one can expect from him on the show.

Excerpts from the conversation:

You are the first contestant in the history of Bigg Boss to be revealed before the premiere. How did that feel?

It was definitely very exciting. The motto and theme for this season is ‘ab scene paltega’, so that was the first googly. It has never happened before, so it did feel special. However, I must add I was really nervous about the entire thing. Luckily for me, it has been well received and executed, and now I am waiting for my journey to begin.

But do you think this would somehow add a little pressure on you?

I don’t think that would happen. Though I think I will be under the limelight for a longer time. We still don’t know if the makers would reveal the other contestants. Whether this move is good or bad, we would only find out once I am in the house. But I am pretty sure it would be positive, as the response till now has been really great.

You mentioned being really nervous in front of Salman Khan. Tell us something about interacting with him.

Salman sir is one of the biggest names in the industry, and my father has worked on many projects with him. It was such a big and lucky moment for me. I have always been a fan, and all these years, never got a chance to interact with him. I could have never dreamt of him taking my name. I feel like I have ticked out a big achievement from my bucket list (laughs).

Twice during the press conference, he mentioned about your innocence. Do you think that your simplicity could be misused by the contestants?

As I told him then, more than innocence, it was nervousness. I was literally shivering in front of him. Coming to contestants, I feel if the makers chose me out of so many people, they must have found me worthy. Hence, they shouldn’t take me lightly as I have a surprise for them.

What is the kind of advice and messages that your family and friends are giving you?

My parents did not give me much advice. Also, I think Bigg Boss is a show which is very unpredictable and dynamic. If you go in with a fixed plan, you will end up losing it. All that my parents said was to be myself and not pretend. They also told me to stick to what’s right. Doesn’t matter if you have anyone by your side, if your intentions are pure, you will emerge victorious. I think last season, Sidharth Shukla also had the same mentality, and he won. I am also someone like him, so I am hoping that history would repeat itself.

Sidharth Shukla was also there sharing tips with you during the press meet. Did that seem like a good start to your journey?

Of course, I think the Bigg Boss team has given me many pleasant surprises. Honestly, I have followed Bigg Boss from the first season but never really had a favourite. Last season, from the first day, I became a fan of Sidharth Shukla. I remember while watching the show with my mom, I would tell her that if I was in his place, I would react in a certain way. And much to our surprise, he would do the same. And that happened multiple times. I have been a fan of that man, and it was so amazing to be able to talk to him. It was a fun conversation and he did give me some valuable tips.

Bigg Boss 13 went on to break many records. Do you feel there’s more expectation from you and the remaining contestants this season?

What I have seen over the years is that Bigg Boss has never failed to deliver. It has only taken the game a notch higher every time. I am sure this season would be quite different. Also, I don’t find sense in comparison, as the contestants we’ll have this time is of unknown quantity and quality. So we don’t know what to expect. But all of us would put our best foot forward to entertain the audience.

Starting October 3, Bigg Boss 14 will air Monday-Friday at 10:30 pm while the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes will air at 9 pm on Colors.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd