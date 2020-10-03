Meet Bigg Boss 14 contestant Gia Manek

Gia Manek also participated in Jhalak Dikhhlaa Jaa. (Photo: Gia Manek/Instagram)

Remember Gia Manek, the original Gopi Bahu from Star Plus’ popular show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya? She is back on the small screen with Bigg Boss 14.

Manek became a household name with her portrayal of a meek, soft-spoken daughter-in-law in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. Yashraj Mukhate’s latest viral video “Rasode Mein Kaun Tha” also featured her as Gopi Bahu. But it has been a long time since Manek has made her presence felt on TV.

Gia Manek courted controversy when she signed Colors’ reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5 while being a part of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. The producers of the daily soap replaced her overnight as she breached the contract which refrained her from being a part of any other show while working on Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. Devoleena Bhattacharya was roped in to play Gopi Bahu.

Later, Manek starred in shows Jeannie Aur Juju and Manmohini. She made cameo appearances in Balika Vadhu, Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha and Badi Dooooor Se Aaye Hai.

Despite her absence on TV, Gia Manek enjoys a massive fan following on social media. She has shed her image of a stereotypical TV bahu and has shown off her glamorous avatar on Instagram. Check out a few photos of the actor:

We hope Bigg Boss 14 helps give Gia Manek’s career the much-needed boost.

