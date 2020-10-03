Meet Bigg Boss 14 contestant Eijaz Khan

Eijaz Khan will be seen as a contestant on the fourteenth season of Bigg Boss. (Photo: Eijaz Khan/Instagram)

TV and film actor Eijaz Khan has forayed into the non-fiction genre with the latest season of popular reality show Bigg Boss. The 45-year-old actor has made appearances in several films, beginning with 1999 film Thakshak. Early in his career, Eijaz featured in several blink and miss roles in movies like Maine Dil Tujhko Diya (2002), Zameen (2003) and Kuch Na Kaho (2003) among others.

In 2003, Eijaz bagged a role in Ekta Kapoor’s daily soap Kahiin To Hoga and from here, there was no looking back for the actor. He starred in several shows backed by Ekta Kapoor, the most popular ones being Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kkusum, Kesar, Kasamh Se, Kya Hoga Nimmo Ka, Kayamath and Karam Apna Apna. It was with 2005 show Kkavyanjali where Eijaz played the titular role of Kkavya that he became a household name. Since then he has been a popular name in the TV circuit.

Also, his fans got to seem him make impactful cameos in films like Tanu Weds Manu, Tanu Weds Manu Returns and Zilla Ghaziabad.

Eijaz Khan made his debut on the digital platform in 2019 with Ullu app show Halala. He then appeared in Disney Plus Hotstar’s Mayanagari-City of Dreams where he essayed the role of a police officer.

Recently, Eijaz opened up about his long battle with mental illness. He revealed how between 2015-2017, he started hating himself, stopped working and meeting his friends. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Eijaz shared he took therapy sessions which improved his condition. “Today, at 45, I am publicly talking about my issues and that makes me a winner. The stigma around mental health has to end, we need to start discussing it,” the actor said.

Check out the photos and videos of Eijaz Khan:

Wishing the actor a smooth journey in the Bigg Boss house.

