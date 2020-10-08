Bigg Boss 14 contestant Eijaz Khan: I will definitely be the last man standing

Eijaz Khan was last seen in web show Mayanagari-City of Dreams. (Photo: PR Handout)

After keeping a low profile for several days, Eijaz Khan has finally emerged as a strong voice in Bigg Boss 14. From going against ‘Toofani Senior’ Sidharth Shukla in the task, taking a stand for himself when it comes to house duties to even keeping the boys together, Eijaz garnered attention in Tuesday’s episode.

Before entering the show, Eijaz spoke exclusively to indianexpress.com about taking Bigg Boss 14 as a challenge, his strategy and why he will choose to be kind on the show.

Here are some excerpts from the conversation:

You have been approached for Bigg Boss several times over the years. What made you finally give in?

There are so many reasons, and the biggest being that this year has been a game-changer. Like the season’s theme ‘scene palat chuka hai’, I also needed to change. Also, Bigg Boss is the biggest platform and the safest workplace right now. Also, only a few, and very lucky ones are getting to make money this year. Everything seemed to fit amazingly. I have taken a different life approach and now plan to do all those things that scare me, or things that I felt were not cool enough for me.

You are known to be quite a loner in the industry. Do you think you will be able to survive in the show with so many strangers?

If I was a people pleasing person, I don’t think they would have cast me. I am a straight forward person, and if that gives way to friendship or enmity, we will have to see. I will be honest, there is a lot of anxiety and nervousness but I am very grateful to have this opportunity. All I can do is thank god and hope to enjoy the experience to the fullest. I have recently started to pray five times a day. I’m feeling healthy, and now just waiting for amazing things to happen to me.

What can we expect from you in Bigg Boss 14?

I don’t know. I feel I might be making some tall claims as we will only know what happens once the show kickstarts. All I can say is that I feel my core has been realigned. I don’t feel scared about what’s going to happen. As I know whatever happens, will be for the good.

Any strategies that you have planned?

Not at all. I think over the years, we have learnt that the house always wins. All one can do is be good, and do what needs to be done. I think the year has taught us the importance of being kind. And if you are nice, that doesn’t mean you are harmless or powerful. It means that you chose kindness even when you could be a monster. I can feel it in my bones that I am back, and I can’t wait to be on the show. I don’t know if I will win but I will definitely be the last man standing. I won’t back down.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 14 October 8 episode LIVE UPDATES: Girls woo Sidharth in immunity task

You recently opened up about your mental health issues. Will you take the opportunity to spread awareness about the same on the show?

I would love to but it’s an entertainment show, and I wouldn’t like to hijack it. This show has its own share of controversies but we cannot deny it has an amazing reach. If the makers or Salman bhai engages me in a conversation, I would love to address it. Honestly, I always thought I was quite woke but I lost my sleep before I went public with my issues. I can only imagine what the youth goes through. There is just no conversation around this subject, and it’s so important. I am not a messiah and I feel there are more important people who can talk about it, and we should also force this conversation. That’s the only way to save many lives in today’s time.

Given you spoke about it a few days before entering Bigg Boss, do you feel some contestants might judge or use it against you?

I will believe that people are not so heartless that they have such a perverse attitude. I hope they don’t use this against me or try to trigger me. However, if they do, I cannot change them. It was important for me to talk about it. I was scared so I opened up. I was scared and I took up Bigg Boss. I really feel that only when you can get over your fears, you are able to grow.

What would you miss the most in the show?

My birds, who come home every day for breakfast. I lost both my dogs and so I will miss my friend’s dogs, who think I am their daddy. I feel terrible that they would be thinking that I abandoned them. I really hope they will understand.

Colors reality show Bigg Boss 14 features Eijaz Khan, Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Vaidya, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Pavitra Punia, Nikki Tamboli, Sara Gurpal, Shehzad Deol and Nishant Singh Malkhani as contestants.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd