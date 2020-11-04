Meet Bigg Boss 14 contestant Aly Goni

Aly Goni became a household name after Star Plus show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. (Photo: Aly Goni/Instagram)

A recent promo of Bigg Boss 14 confirmed the entry of TV actor and Jasmin Bhasin’s close friend Aly Goni in the house. In a video, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor was heard saying that he is entering the house because he couldn’t see his ‘best friend’ Jasmin in tears. Aly also posted a photo of himself and Jasmin on Instagram, and captioned it, “Chal ek baar phir khelte hai 💪🏼 par iss baar game thoda different hai 😉❤️❤️ @jasminbhasin2806 (Let’s play again, but this time the game is a bit different.)”

Ever since the beginning of Bigg Boss 14, Aly has supported the Dil Se Dil Tak actor and has expressed his displeasure about situations that put Jasmin in the spot. While fans of the actor are excited to see him inside the Bigg Boss house, we give you a quick brief on everything you should know about the ‘Bigg Entry’.

Born in Kashmir, Aly Goni stepped into showbiz with the fifth season of MTV’s couple reality show Splitsvilla. Though he couldn’t manage to win it, he definitely emerged as an entertaining personality. Post his stint in the reality show, Aly landed a role in Balaji Telefilms’ show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. He essayed the role of lead character Raman Bhalla’s (Karan Patel) younger brother Romi Bhalla. The show made Aly a household name and also made him the blue-eyed boy of Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms.

After being associated with Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Aly made cameos in several shows backed by Ekta. He played the lead in Balaji Telefilms’ Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, but the show couldn’t survive long. He was seen as the main antagonist in Karan Kundra-starrer Yeh Kahan Aagaye Hum on &TV and also in Star Plus drama Dhai Kilo Prem.

The audience got to witness the fun side of Aly Goni in the adventure-based reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. He ended at the fifth position in the show which was won by choreographer-dancer Punit Pathak. Next, we saw the actor showing off his dancing skills in the ninth season of Nach Baliye along with ex-girlfriend Natasa Stankovic.

Aly and Jasmin appeared together in Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India, which aired on Colors earlier in 2020. Before that, the actor has often expressed his fondness for Jasmin. He once shared a photo of himself and Jasmin, and wrote, “Pata nahi mera kya hota agar tu nahi hoti 😘 tu hai toh I am alright.”

Now, it remains to be seen if viewers will get to know Aly Goni only as Jasmin Bhasin’s friend or will he show different shades of his personality on the Salman Khan-hosted show.

