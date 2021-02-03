Bigg Boss 14 connection week: Here’s the list of family members and friends entering the house

Family members and friends of Bigg Boss 14 contestants will join them in the house for the 'connection week'. (Photo: Jaan, Vindu, Jasmin, Toshi/Instagram)

The much-anticipated ‘connection week’ is all set to roll on Bigg Boss 14. Contestants will be in for a treat as their families and friends will join them in the house for a week for the special push just before the finale.

As per sources the connections have already been put under quarantine, and host Salman Khan will greet and welcome them in the house during the Weekend Ka Vaar. The creatives have also planned some very interesting tasks involving contestants and their friends, that would pep up the drama quotient on the show.

Former contestant Jasmin Bhasin will be back in the Bigg Boss 14 house to support her good friend Aly Goni. She already knows every housemates inside out, having lived with them, and now has also seen them as an outsider. Therefore, she would definitely have the best advice for Aly in the last league of the game. The two had an emotional separation when Jasmin got evicted from the house. Now, ‘Jasly’ fans will get a reason to rejoice with this reunion.

Same goes for Nikki Tamboli, who will have Jaan Kumar Sanu enter as her connection. Jaan and Nikki were inseparable in the initial phase of the game. However, after she accused Jaan of forcibly kissing her, the friends drifted away. It would be interesting to see how Jaan supports Nikki after whatever happened in the past between them.

Bigg Boss season 3 winner Vindu Dara Singh will come as Rakhi Sawant’s connection. On the other hand Rahul Mahajan, who was one of the challengers will be back to support Abhinav Shukla. The two had struck a close bond during Mahajan’s stay in the house.

There was a buzz that Rahul Vaidya’s girlfriend Disha Parmar will enter the show during this special week. However, the Pyaar Ka Dard actor refuted the news and mentioned on social media that Bigg Boss was not her cup of tea. Hence, instead of Disha, singer Toshi Sabri will now join the gang as Rahul’s connection.

Apart from these celebrities, Rubina Dilaik will be joined by sister Jyotika and Arshi Khan’s brother Farhan will come in to support her in the game.

There is also a high probability that Eijaz Khan will be back in the house this weekend. And hence, Devoleena Bhattacharjee will continue the game as his connection in the following week.