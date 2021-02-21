Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni evicted with least votes, race for trophy continues between Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik

Actor Aly Goni has been evicted from Bigg Boss 14, missing the chance to lift the trophy of the show hosted by Salman Khan. Now, — Rahul Vaidya, Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli —- continue to fight it out.

Aly Goni entered the show only to support close friend Jasmin Bhasin. He even got evicted once to make sure that Jasmin could stay on. But during his short stay, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor impressed the audience so much that they demanded his return to the show after his ouster.

Upon his return, Aly played an individual game and stood for what he believed to be right. He didn’t shy away from showing different shades of his personality. If he lost his temper easily, he also got emotional during the weak moments of his fellow contestants. The viewers loved his pairing with Jasmin, and the two love birds hogged the limelight. On Jasmin’s eviction, Aly burst into tears, and his reaction left host Salman Khan teary-eyed.

Aly Goni’s wild card entry in Bigg Boss 14 boosted Jasmin Bhasin’s confidence. (Photo: Jasmin Bhasin/Instagram) Aly Goni’s wild card entry in Bigg Boss 14 boosted Jasmin Bhasin’s confidence. (Photo: Jasmin Bhasin/Instagram)

However, after Jasmin’s eviction, Aly became invisible. On several occasions, the actor mentioned he no longer wishes to be in the house. He only was seen at times when he supported his friend Rahul Vaidya and played for him. He even didn’t mind picking a fight with Rubina Dilaik, whom he addressed as his sister, for Rahul. But amid all this, the viewers missed seeing the passion to win in Aly.