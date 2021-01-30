scorecardresearch
Saturday, January 30, 2021
Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav Shukla ‘wants to go home’ after Salman Khan supports Rakhi Sawant

On Friday, Rakhi Sawant pulled the strings of his shorts on the national television which left him and his wife Rubina Dilaik visibly angry.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | January 30, 2021 12:25:26 pm
abhinav shukla, salman khanSalman Khan believes Rakhi Sawant's antics are benefitting Abhinav Shukla's game. (Photo: Abhinav Shukla/Instagram, Colors)

In the name of entertainment, Rakhi Sawant has been annoying fellow Bigg Boss 14 contestant, Abhinav Shukla. On Friday, she pulled the strings of his shorts on the national television which left him and his wife Rubina Dilaik visibly angry. The fans of the show expressed their disgust at Rakhi’s behaviour. But, the host of the show Salman Khan has a different opinion.

The latest promo of Bigg Boss 14 has Khan pulling up Abhinav instead of Rakhi Sawant. He says, “If Rakhi is the biggest entertainer of Bigg Boss, then it is Abhinav who gets its maximum benefit.” To this, Abhinav folds his hands and replies, “I do not want such privileges.” But Khan interrupts him and says, “Let me finish. You don’t need to overreact to things like these.”

A few moments later, Abhinav is heard telling Rubina, “If this is entertainment, I want to go home right now.”

abhinav shukla, rakhi sawant Rakhi Sawant teased Abhinav Shukla in Friday’s episode. (Photo: Colors)
Rakhi Sawant has been pretending to be in love with Abhinav Shukla and has often asked him to make her his girlfriend. Initially, Rubina and Abhinav took Rakhi’s antics in jest but now they think she is crossing the line.

