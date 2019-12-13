Are wild cards the secret to Bigg Boss 13’s success? Ex-contestants Kamya, Arshi and Sambhavna discuss

Former Bigg Boss contestants Kamya Punjabi and Arshi Khan talk about the trend of wild cards entering mid-season of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. Former Bigg Boss contestants Kamya Punjabi and Arshi Khan talk about the trend of wild cards entering mid-season of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show.

If you have grown up watching daily soaps, you know that most characters get resurrected even after they are dead. And the same trend seems to have become the formula of Bigg Boss 13. The Salman Khan-hosted show recently announced an extension of five weeks, which fetched a mixed response from the audience. But what has rather been startling is the number of wild cards in the house. Be it new contestants or evicted ones making a comeback, the gates of the Bigg Boss house seems to be kept wide open this season.

After the mid-season finale, as many as seven new contestants- Himanshi Khurana, Tehseen Poonawalla, Khesari Lal Yadav, Shefali Jariwala, Hindustani Bhau, Arhaan Khan and Vishal Aditya Singh entered the show. If this was not enough, evicted inmates Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai also paved their way back in the house. And recently, the contestants were in for a shock when Madhurima Tuli entered along with evicted contestants Arhaan Khan and Shefali Bagga. The list doesn’t end here as mastermind Vikas Gupta also arrived during the weekend.

Why do the makers keep adding contestants during a season? Does it help spice up the drama and TRPs? But is it a fair move, given the original lot sweating it out from the start? Ex-contestants Kamya Punjabi, Arshi Khan and Sambhavna Seth decode the move exclusively with indianexpress.com.

Bigg Boss 7’s Kamya Punjabi shared, “It’s so unfair for the audience. They vote to save their favourite contestants. The ones with the least votes get rejected but they are all returning. And so, this season, every time one gets evicted, it’s not a shocker. Somewhere, there is a chance that they might be back. And that has taken away the thrill.”

Stating that the need for wild cards only arrive when the current lot is not entertaining enough, BB 11’s Arshi Khan remarked, “I don’t think one needs extra people to make the show a hit. Salman Khan is enough to get the audience. These tricks are only of use when the contestants are not strong to carry on. If you remember, our season had no wildcards, because we were so entertaining. We did not bore the audience like the last and present seasons. And this is why the makers have to keep adding new faces to spice up the drama.”

Vikas Gupta was a contestant on Bigg Boss season 11. Vikas Gupta was a contestant on Bigg Boss season 11.

Bigg Boss 13’s evicted contestant Himanshi Khurana supported the inclusions of wild cards. Interestingly, fans have even been demanding her comeback, for her much-talked about romance with Asim Riaz. Himanshi told us, “Groups and equations get formed in the house from the start. When new people join in, it all goes for a toss. The game becomes more interesting. And now that the show has got an extension, it’s actually exciting to see new faces on the show.”

Echoing her thoughts, Bigg Boss 2’s Sambhavna Seth shared that wild cards definitely help the makers rake in more ratings. The actor was also part of Bigg Boss Halla Bol (Season 8) as a challenger. She shared, “If the show was for the usual term, maybe they wouldn’t have required so many wild cards. The contestants, who are there from the start, must have been fatigued. It’s important to keep the show running and wild cards can help in that. Also, Vikas Gupta has been a great choice, for the mastermind in just two days, has managed to change the game.”

Seth added that it’s entirely a creative call on who enters the show again. She said, “Shefali Bagga, who made a re-entry, is hardly seen even now. But on the other hand, Vikas is the entertainer. So it’s important to have the right people. Honestly, now that the finale is in February, I won’t be surprised if more people get added on the show.”

However, Kamya Punjabi is clear that it’s not only unfair for the audience but also the contestants. “They are giving their best from day one, doing tasks, dealing with fights and suddenly someone comes mid-way to dethrone them. And these additions watch the show, understand the audience’s taste and so come with better strategies. I don’t find the move interesting, rather it’s mundane and forced. It has actually become a joke,” she concluded.

Just like the audience, seems like these ex-contestants also have diverse opinions about these multiple entries in Bigg Boss 13.

Follow us on Telegram for the latest Entertainment news

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd