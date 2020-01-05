Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar January 05 episode LIVE UPDATES

New year’s first week in Bigg Boss 13 was nothing less than a roller coaster ride. Housemates rang in the new year with a bash but also ended up fighting, hurling abuses at each other. Irrespective of Salman Khan’s warning and Rohit Shetty’s advice, Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla could not keep hands off each other. Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli continued to be a headache for rest of the contestants in the house. On the other hand, SidNaaz aka the jodi of Sidharth and Shehnaaz Gill remained the one to look out for.
Just like any other week, the luxury budget task, which would have also decided the next captain of the house, had to be stopped in between because the housemates were ending up hurting each other. Because the task was ended without a result, there will be no captain in the house for the coming week.
Salman Khan-hosted TV reality show Bigg Boss 13 continues to be in the list of ten most-watched Indian television shows as per the Broadcast Audience Research Council’s (BARC) ratings.
While Sidhart, Asim, Shehnaaz and Rashami Desai have managed to grab attention, Arti Singh, Shefali Jariwala, Madhurima Tuli, Vishal Aditya Singh and Shefali Bagga, need to work on their game.
Bigg Boss 13 airs on Colors from Monday to Friday at 10.30 pm and on Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm.
Highlights
Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan was surely not a happy one as the actor entered the stage with disappointment over the contestants and their behaviour on the reality show. Salman Khan bashed Asim Riaz for calling Sidharth Shukla's father a 'cry baby,' knowing that his father is no more. Asim apologised to Sidharth later on. Asim struck a deal with Sidharth that the two would not instigate each other, to which Sidharth said he will never utter a word if no one attacks him.
Salman Khan also asked Rashami Desai to walk out of the show if she thinks the makers are showing her in a bad light while hiding Sidharth Shukla's doings. He also warned Sidharth for using foul language in anger and said next time, he will ask him to leave the show.
As the show proceeded, Salman invited Ajay Devgn and Kajol on the stage to promote their film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The three indulged in a game together. Ajay and Kajol also went inside the house. They gave tasks to the housemates and declared Mahira and Paras as the best couple of the house.