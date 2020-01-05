Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar January 05 episode LIVE UPDATES

Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar January 5 episode: Kangana Ranaut will promote Panga on Salman Khan’s show. Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar January 5 episode: Kangana Ranaut will promote Panga on Salman Khan’s show.

New year’s first week in Bigg Boss 13 was nothing less than a roller coaster ride. Housemates rang in the new year with a bash but also ended up fighting, hurling abuses at each other. Irrespective of Salman Khan’s warning and Rohit Shetty’s advice, Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla could not keep hands off each other. Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli continued to be a headache for rest of the contestants in the house. On the other hand, SidNaaz aka the jodi of Sidharth and Shehnaaz Gill remained the one to look out for.

Just like any other week, the luxury budget task, which would have also decided the next captain of the house, had to be stopped in between because the housemates were ending up hurting each other. Because the task was ended without a result, there will be no captain in the house for the coming week.

Salman Khan-hosted TV reality show Bigg Boss 13 continues to be in the list of ten most-watched Indian television shows as per the Broadcast Audience Research Council’s (BARC) ratings.

While Sidhart, Asim, Shehnaaz and Rashami Desai have managed to grab attention, Arti Singh, Shefali Jariwala, Madhurima Tuli, Vishal Aditya Singh and Shefali Bagga, need to work on their game.

Bigg Boss 13 airs on Colors from Monday to Friday at 10.30 pm and on Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm.