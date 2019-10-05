Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE UPDATES: Contestants pick Paras-Shehnaaz with the strongest connection

Salman Khan is back with the thirteenth season of Bigg Boss. The actor is hosting the first Weekend Ka Vaar episode tonight. The fourteen contestants who have entered the Bigg Boss 13 house are Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Aarti Singh, Dalljiet Kaur, Mahira Sharma, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Koena Mitra, Paras Chhabra, Shehnaaz Gill, Abu Malik, Asim Riaz, Shefali Bagga and Siddharth Dey.
This week, the contestants performed the nomination task where Rashami, Shefali, Dalljiet, Devoleena and Koena got nominated for eviction. But, later the viewers were informed about no elimination this week. However, the housemates were not told about it.
The first week in the Bigg Boss house saw Shefali Bagga getting on to the nerves of her co-contestants. Asim also irked others for his indifferent attitude during the luxury budget task and Aarti Singh’s personal life was brought up during a task by Shefali. Koena Mitra also opened up about her ex-boyfriend and got many supporters outside the house. Sidharth Shukla also got many admirers outside the house who liked his determination during the tasks.
Salman points out at Arti
Salman picks Arti who had confessed ithat her performance has dipped. Showmakers insert a clip from the morning proceedings where Arti sobbed infront of Siddharth Dey that she knows she isn't able to bring out her best, and she is afraid of showing her real self in the house.
Salman taunts Mahira
Salman warns Mahira that she is not doing enough to be visible on cameras.
Salman takes the case of Siddharth Dey
From calling him "horny" to taking note of his snorring, Salman talks about all that Siddharth Dey did this week.
Salman teases Shehnaaz about her connection with Paras
After Shehnaaz says that she and Salman are wearing matching clothes, Salman in turn tells her that it is Paras who she has a match with, leaving both Shehnaaz and Paras blushing.
Salman tries to sort out differences
Salman makes everyone sit with those who they had a fight with during the week. He tries to have fun to lighten the mood.
Salman Khan teases contestants
Salman teases contestants to create a fun atmosphere.
Salman Khan reminds us of the nominated contestants
Devoleena, Dalljeet, Rashami, Shefali and Koena are nominated this week.
Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar begins
After a weekly recap called "BB News" Salman Khan arrives on stage and welcomes the viewers to the first Weekend Ka Vaar of this season.