Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE UPDATES: Contestants pick Paras-Shehnaaz with the strongest connection

Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan is back with the thirteenth season of Bigg Boss. The actor is hosting the first Weekend Ka Vaar episode tonight.

Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan hosts the first Weekend Ka Vaar episode of this season.

Salman Khan is back with the thirteenth season of Bigg Boss. The actor is hosting the first Weekend Ka Vaar episode tonight. The fourteen contestants who have entered the Bigg Boss 13 house are Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Aarti Singh, Dalljiet Kaur, Mahira Sharma, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Koena Mitra, Paras Chhabra, Shehnaaz Gill, Abu Malik, Asim Riaz, Shefali Bagga and Siddharth Dey.

This week, the contestants performed the nomination task where Rashami, Shefali, Dalljiet, Devoleena and Koena got nominated for eviction. But, later the viewers were informed about no elimination this week. However, the housemates were not told about it.

The first week in the Bigg Boss house saw Shefali Bagga getting on to the nerves of her co-contestants. Asim also irked others for his indifferent attitude during the luxury budget task and Aarti Singh’s personal life was brought up during a task by Shefali. Koena Mitra also opened up about her ex-boyfriend and got many supporters outside the house. Sidharth Shukla also got many admirers outside the house who liked his determination during the tasks.

Read all the updates about Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan.

Salman points out at Arti

Salman picks Arti who had confessed ithat her performance has dipped. Showmakers insert a clip from the morning proceedings where Arti sobbed infront of Siddharth Dey that she knows she isn't able to bring out her best, and she is afraid of showing her real self in the house.

Salman taunts Mahira

Salman warns Mahira that she is not doing enough to be visible on cameras.

Salman takes the case of Siddharth Dey

From calling him "horny" to taking note of his snorring, Salman talks about all that Siddharth Dey did this week.

Salman teases Shehnaaz about her connection with Paras

After Shehnaaz says that she and Salman are wearing matching clothes, Salman in turn tells her that it is Paras who she has a match with, leaving both Shehnaaz and Paras blushing.

Salman tries to sort out differences

Salman makes everyone sit with those who they had a fight with during the week. He tries to have fun to lighten the mood.

Salman Khan teases contestants

Salman teases contestants to create a fun atmosphere.

Salman Khan reminds us of the nominated contestants

Devoleena, Dalljeet, Rashami, Shefali and Koena are nominated this week.

Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar begins

After a weekly recap called "BB News" Salman Khan arrives on stage and welcomes the viewers to the first Weekend Ka Vaar of this season.

Unlike the previous years, Bigg Boss house has been set up in Mumbai instead of Lonavla. This is Salman's tenth year of hosting the show. He came on board from the fifth season. Ahead of the premiere, Salman Khan sat down with journalists to discuss Bigg Boss 13.

When asked whether he expected the show to last this long, the Bollywood superstar said, "Frankly, no. Every year, I feel like moving on. It’s been so long. It’s my tenth year. It’s been a damn good journey. But a couple of contestants sometimes mess things up. More than anything, the sad part is that they mess up their lives. Every time we think that we are pushing it too much or it’s not going to work, the next season happens again. The format has worked for Colors and all of us or else it wouldn’t have been still around.”

Bigg Boss 13 airs at 10:30 pm on weekdays and at 9 pm during weekends on Colors TV.

