Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE UPDATES: Contestants pick Paras-Shehnaaz with the strongest connection

Salman Khan is back with the thirteenth season of Bigg Boss. The actor is hosting the first Weekend Ka Vaar episode tonight. The fourteen contestants who have entered the Bigg Boss 13 house are Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Aarti Singh, Dalljiet Kaur, Mahira Sharma, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Koena Mitra, Paras Chhabra, Shehnaaz Gill, Abu Malik, Asim Riaz, Shefali Bagga and Siddharth Dey.

This week, the contestants performed the nomination task where Rashami, Shefali, Dalljiet, Devoleena and Koena got nominated for eviction. But, later the viewers were informed about no elimination this week. However, the housemates were not told about it.

The first week in the Bigg Boss house saw Shefali Bagga getting on to the nerves of her co-contestants. Asim also irked others for his indifferent attitude during the luxury budget task and Aarti Singh’s personal life was brought up during a task by Shefali. Koena Mitra also opened up about her ex-boyfriend and got many supporters outside the house. Sidharth Shukla also got many admirers outside the house who liked his determination during the tasks.