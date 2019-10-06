Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar October 6 LIVE UPDATES

Salman Khan has returned with another episode of Weekend ka Vaar for Bigg Boss 13. The episode will see Salman go over the week’s tasks and address tensions between people. Having told the audience that there will be no eliminations this week, the last episode saw Salman leave Dalljiet Kaur and Koena Mitra guessing what their fate would be. The two are yet to be made aware of the fact that this is a no eliminations week.

Actor Hina Khan will be making a special appearance in tonight’s episode. However, only time will tell if she comes bearing good or bad news.

The thirteen contestants who have entered the Bigg Boss 13 house are Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Aarti Singh, Dalljiet Kaur, Mahira Sharma, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Koena Mitra, Paras Chhabra, Shehnaaz Gill, Abu Malik, Asim Riaz, Shefali Bagga and Siddharth Dey.

Saturday’s episode of Weekend ka Vaar saw Salman trying to iron out differences between people while also addressing issues. Asim was put on the stand for his lacklustre performance during the luxury budget task, Aarti was asked to explain her confused performance during the hospital, and Siddharth Dey had to defend his behaviour in the house.

Tensions ran high during the first week in the Bigg Boss house as Shefali Bagga and Asim Riaz both tested other contestants’ patience. Sidharth Shukla and Koena Mitra, on the other hand, both managed to rally support outside of the house because of their performance during tasks.