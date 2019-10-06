Toggle Menu
Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar October 6 LIVE UPDATEShttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/television/bigg-boss-13-weekend-ka-vaar-october-6-salman-khan-live-updates-6056068/

Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar October 6 LIVE UPDATES

Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar October 6 LIVE Updates: Weekend ka Vaar sees Salman Khan go over the week's tasks and interact with contestants.

bigg boss 13 weekend ka vaar
Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar Episode LIVE: Salman Khan returns with another episode of Weekend ka Vaar. (Photo: Colors TV/ Twitter)

Salman Khan has returned with another episode of Weekend ka Vaar for Bigg Boss 13. The episode will see Salman go over the week’s tasks and address tensions between people. Having told the audience that there will be no eliminations this week, the last episode saw Salman leave Dalljiet Kaur and Koena Mitra guessing what their fate would be. The two are yet to be made aware of the fact that this is a no eliminations week.

Actor Hina Khan will be making a special appearance in tonight’s episode. However, only time will tell if she comes bearing good or bad news.

The thirteen contestants who have entered the Bigg Boss 13 house are Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Aarti Singh, Dalljiet Kaur, Mahira Sharma, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Koena Mitra, Paras Chhabra, Shehnaaz Gill, Abu Malik, Asim Riaz, Shefali Bagga and Siddharth Dey.

Saturday’s episode of Weekend ka Vaar saw Salman trying to iron out differences between people while also addressing issues. Asim was put on the stand for his lacklustre performance during the luxury budget task, Aarti was asked to explain her confused performance during the hospital, and Siddharth Dey had to defend his behaviour in the house.

Tensions ran high during the first week in the Bigg Boss house as Shefali Bagga and Asim Riaz both tested other contestants’ patience. Sidharth Shukla and Koena Mitra, on the other hand, both managed to rally support outside of the house because of their performance during tasks.

Live Blog

Follow all the updates about Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan here.

Preview of tonight's episode

Unlike the previous years, Bigg Boss house has been set up in Mumbai instead of Lonavla. This is Salman's tenth year of hosting the show. He came on board from the fifth season. Ahead of the premiere, Salman Khan sat down with journalists to discuss Bigg Boss 13.

When asked about the longevity of Bigg Boss and if he thinks the show should take a break, Salman said, "I don’t know. They have their research team. They also say that it makes them money and people watch it. They are also getting TRPs. And not just in Hindi but they also have the show in Tamil, Telugu, Marathi and even Bengali. And all of them are doing well."

Bigg Boss 13 airs at 10:30 pm on weekdays and at 9 pm during weekends on Colors TV.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android