Bigg Boss 13 Weekend ka Vaar October 5: Rashami Desai grilled; Salman takes Siddharth Dey to task

Weekend ka Vaar is the weekly interaction between Salman Khan and the contestants of Bigg Boss 13. The contestants go over the week’s tasks and share a few moments with Salman and usually, someone is evicted from the house at the end of the two-day interaction. The episodes see Salman call out poor performances by contestants while also trying to smooth things over between people.

As tensions ran high in the Bigg Boss house this week, Rashami Desai, Shefali Bagga, Dalljiet Kaur, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, and Koena Mitra were nominated for eviction. Each contestant was grilled by Salman under a shower that dispensed a red liquid. If the contestants’ answers to Salman’s questions were deemed dishonest by the rest of the group, they would have to take a shower. The show saw plenty of drama, leg-pulling from Salman, and a couple of twists as well.

Here is everything you need to know about the first episode of Weekend ka Vaar.

Salman Khan reminded us of the contestants on the chopping block

Devoleena, Dalljiet, Rashami, Shefali and Koena are nominees for eviction this week. Each was expected to make their case and appeal to viewers about whether they should be eliminated or not.

Salman tried to sort out differences

Salman made everyone sit with those with whom they had had a fight during the week. After getting everyone settled, he tried to lighten the mood by joking around with contestants.

Salman teased Shehnaaz about her connection with Paras

After Shehnaaz said that she and Salman were wearing matching clothes, Salman, in turn, told her that it is Paras who she had a match with, leaving both Shehnaaz and Paras blushing.

Salman takes Siddharth Dey to task

From calling him “horny” to taking note of his snoring, Salman talked about everything that Siddharth Dey did this week that may have drawn flak from other housemates.

Salman pointed out Arti’s low performance

Salman tried to address Arti’s performance during the week. She had confessed that her performance had dipped. Showmakers juxtaposed this with a clip from the morning proceedings where Arti sobbed in front of Siddharth Dey saying that she knows she isn’t able to bring out her best, and she is afraid of showing her real self in the house.

Contestants picked Paras and Shehnaaz as those with the strongest connection

Salman asked contestants to pick two names that they thought had made the strongest connection so far. Most people including Koena, Sidharth, Rashami, Arti, Devoleena, Mahira, Asim, Dalljiet and Abu picked Shehnaaz and Paras.

Contestants picked Mahira against the Paras-Shehnaaz pairing

The majority of contestants took Mahira’s name to sit against Paras and Shehnaaz as the “reasons for their break-up”. Mahira tried to explain herself and the fight she had had with Shehnaaz over Paras.

Salman pulled up Asim

Salman pulled up Asim for not performing the luxury budget task while simultaneously appreciating Paras for his strategy of using hair removal cream on Asim so that his team could win in the task.

Rashami Desai was grilled

Rashami said her game plan is slow and everyone agreed. Rashami says she doesn’t think Shefali will enter the finale and most didn’t agree with her, landing her in the shower.

The caller of the week gave Devoleena a hard time

The caller of the week asked Devoleena why, despite having promised to present herself differently from how audiences had seen her, she continued to appear as a TV Bahu. Devoleena promised the caller that she would try to portray her real self on the show.

Salman revealed the secret of no elimination this week

Salman Khan revealed that the voting lines were closed this week. He left Dalljiet Kaur and Koena Mitra wondering who will leave the house tomorrow as he didn’t tell them about no eliminations this week.