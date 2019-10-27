Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar October 26 written update: Salman Khan bashes housemates, introduces two wild cards

After a week full of fights, foul language and unfinished Bigg Boss tasks, the housemates of Bigg Boss 13 faced the fury of Salman Khan on Saturday’s Weekend Ka Vaar. The actor mocked the housemates for their game and soon bashed them for their behaviour over the week. Salman Khan turned to Siddharth Shukla and told him that while his intention is right and his reasonings are sensible, his actions are so temper-driven that everything comes out extremely negative. Referring to his behaviour in Bigg Boss jail, Salman said he wishes Shukla never enters a real jail. Salman’s next target was Rashami Desai. The actor, while scolding her for her behaviour, said her sole purpose in the show is to instigate Shukla. He questions what she will do if he gets evicted the upcoming week.

Advertising

Salman seemed extremely upset with Shefali Bagga and Siddharth Dey’s performance throughout the week. He asked Shefali to recall all the words she used against Shehnaaz, questioning the latter’s character. He clarifies to the housemates that Shehnaaz was not instigating Dey but in fact, she was playing the game but it was him who pushed her and called her ‘thooki hue.’ Salman said Shefali too demeaned Shehnaaz’s character but the two made up later on.

Paras Chhabra was one of the contestants on the receiving end on Saturday. Paras had once said that he is irritated of Salman’s constant bickering on him. While Paras denied of saying any such words, Salman said it doesn’t matter to him what he thinks of him as being the host of Bigg Boss is his job. Salman also showed his anger on Paras for demeaning Bigg Boss and his constant bad mouthing for Asim.

Later in the show, we also saw Urvashi Dholakia and Sana Khan, ex-Bigg Boss contestants, entering the show to have some fun with the contestants. The two divided the house in two teams and gave them a task to make a sweet dish and decorate diyas. Team Sana, which had Shehnaaz, Devoleena, Dey, Shukla, Aarti and Mahira Sharma won the task.

Salman told the housemates that there will be no elimination this week. However, half of the house will be wiped out next week, which is also the mid-season finale week of Bigg Boss 13. He also informed the audience that while many will leave the house, a whole new bunch of contestants will enter the show. Salman said three new contestants will enter the house. He introduced two contestants during Saturday’s episode. One of the contestant to enter the Bigg Boss house is Tehseen Poonawalla while the other is Hindustani Bhau.