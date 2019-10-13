Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar, October 13 LIVE Updates

Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar episode took off on an exciting note. Salman Khan was in his form as he roasted contestants for their silly, mean and sometimes useless banters during the week. While Shehnaaz Gill did not leave the chance to grab Salman and the audience’s attention, Salman made sure to give his piece of mind to Paras Chhabra about the kind of game he is trying to pull off.

He also pointed out Rashami Desai for whispering while talking to her co-contestants, stating it could go against her in the game. We saw Salman revealing the Sultani Akhada with Mahira Sharma and Shefali Bagga fighting against each other to prove who deserves to be on the show. As Mahira won, she received a special power. She went on a dinner date with Paras Chhabra.

Salman had also announced that the audience and the housemates will witness double eviction every week until the first finale, which is two weeks away. He said only three women and men will enter the first finale week. As the episode ended, Dalljiet Kaur was announced as the evicted contestant.

On Sunday, Salman will announce the second contestant who will leave the show. Audience will witness a verbal banter between Shehnaaz Gill and Koena Mitra. Later, Koena will be seen performing on “O Saki Saki” song during a task.

The episode will see a special guest gracing the stage with Salman Khan. Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be on the stage; the two were seen together in the actioner Kick.