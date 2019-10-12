Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE UPDATES

After an eventful week, Salman Khan is here to give the contestants of Bigg Boss 13 a piece of his mind. The Bollywood actor will be joined by the team of Harsh Limbhachhiya hosted Khatra Khatra. Sunil Grover who shared the screen with Salman in Bharat will also leave the actor rolling in laughter with his perfect comic timing.

Starting from today, the weekend episodes will be ‘Power Weekend’ and also the Race to Finale has begun. During the launch event of Bigg Boss 13, Nina Jaipuria, Head, Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids TV network Viacom18, had said, “There is a strategic shift this year. The show will have a finale in four weeks, so it will be like two seasons packed into one.” Salman also informed that the show will run for 3 months as usual and the finale in the fourth week will be a big twist.

Also, this weekend two contestants will leave the house as the makers have planned double eviction this time. The contestants who are nominated for eviction include, Rashami Desai, Dalljiet Kaur, Koena Mitra and Shehnaaz Gill.

The celebrities who have participated in this year’s Bigg Boss are Sidharth Shukla, Siddharth Dey, Aarti Singh, Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra, Asim Riaz, Abu Malik and Shefali Bagga.