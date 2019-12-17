Follow Us:
Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar December 15 LIVE UPDATES: Hindustani Bhau eliminated

Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar December 15 episode live updates: Host Salman Khan on Sunday announced that Hindustani Bhau will leave the Bigg Boss 13 house.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 17, 2019 8:27:36 am
Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE UPDATES: This week, the housemates will witness double evictions.

Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan began on an interesting note. A furious Salman mocked Hindustani Bhau for sleeping the whole week instead of participating in house chores or entertaining the audience. However, an offended Bhau did not agree with the actor’s statement. We also saw ex-Bigg Boss housemates Kamya Panjabi, Hiten Tejwani and Rashami Desai’s younger brother Gaurav Desai knocking some sense into the housemates. Gaurav very clearly warned his sister to think about her decision regarding Arhaan Khan, who had claimed during an episode that she had zero bank balance and he is the one who is responsible for making her economically stable.

Salman also clarified with Desai and Khan about the statements the latter made during the week. Salman told Desai that he has been informed by trusted sources that her apartment is being used by Khan’s sister and mother while Khan refused to have any knowledge of it. Housemates also asked Desai to be careful about her decision in terms of her future with Khan.

In today’s episode, Gutthi, who entertained the audience in Saturday’s episode, entered Bigg Boss house to spread some laughter. Later, Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma, who participated in Bigg Boss 11, entered the show to promote their song “Raanjhana”. Khan and Sharma gave a task to the housemates.

Live Blog

Follow all the updates of Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 13 here.

Highlights

    22:30 (IST)15 Dec 2019
    Hindustani Bhau evicted

    Salman Khan informs Hindustani Bhau will be evicted tonight instead of Shehnaaz Gill.

    22:11 (IST)15 Dec 2019
    Shehnaaz breaks down

    Bigg Boss 13 host Salman Khan then informs Shehnaaz Gill will be leaving Bigg Boss 13 this week. She breaks into tears.

    22:10 (IST)15 Dec 2019
    Madhurima not leaving Bigg Boss 13

    Bigg Boss 13 host Salman Khan reveals Madhurima Tuli won't be evicted this week. He also informs there is no double eviction this week.

    21:59 (IST)15 Dec 2019
    Shehnaaz Gill - Enemy no 1

    Many contestants pick Rashami Desai as a friend, Shehnaaz Gill as Enemy and Madhuirma Tuli as Zero.

    21:49 (IST)15 Dec 2019
    Hina & Priyank enter Bigg Boss 13 house

    Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma enter Bigg Boss 13 house. They assign a task, where contestants have to assign the tags - Friend, Enemy and Zero - to other contestants.

    21:42 (IST)15 Dec 2019
    Hina and Priyank are here!

    Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma promote their song “Raanjhana” on Bigg Boss 13.

    21:35 (IST)15 Dec 2019
    Arhaan gets a good beating

    Arhaan Khan gets a good beating in the thappad round.

    21:28 (IST)15 Dec 2019
    Rashami and Arhaan match steps

    Gutthi makes Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan dance on a romantic song.

    21:21 (IST)15 Dec 2019
    Gutthi turns news anchor

    Gutthi turns news anchor for Bigg Boss 13 housemates. She reads out news for each contestant, leaving them in splits.

    21:15 (IST)15 Dec 2019
    Gutthi enters Bigg Boss 13 house

    Comedian Sunil Grover as Gutthi enters Bigg Boss 13 house.

    21:11 (IST)15 Dec 2019
    Reality check

    Bigg Boss 13 contestants give a reality check to each other through a fun task.

    21:08 (IST)15 Dec 2019
    Vikas & co bake cake for Salman

    Vikas Gupta and co-contestants bake a cake for Bigg Boss 13 host Salman Khan.

    21:05 (IST)15 Dec 2019
    Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar begins

    Host Salman Khan kicks off Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode with a recap of what happened after Saturday's episode.

    20:52 (IST)15 Dec 2019
    Hina Khan all set to grace Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13
    20:22 (IST)15 Dec 2019
    Shehnaaz Gill misses Sidharth Shukla

    Shehnaaz Gill, who enjoys a close bond with Sidharth Shukla, took to her official Twitter page to wish him a speedy recovery. Shukla is currently spending some time out of the BB house to recuperate.



    20:04 (IST)15 Dec 2019
    Himanshi Khurana on her bond with Asim Riaz

    Post her exit from the show, Himanshi Khurana, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, spoke about her BB13 stint and addressed the accusations that she created a rift between Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla. She said, “I had no hand in creating differences between them. It was a misconception created by housemates. But since Asim is a friend, I only advised him to put across his points like everyone else.”

     Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 evicted contestant Himanshi Khurana: I did not create a rift between Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz

    19:43 (IST)15 Dec 2019
    19:24 (IST)15 Dec 2019
    Bigg Boss 7 contestant Kamya Punjabi on wild card entries

    When indianexpress.com asked ex-contestant Kamya Punjabi her thoughts on wild card entries, she said, “It’s so unfair for the audience. They vote to save their favourite contestants. The ones with the least votes get rejected but they are all returning. And so, this season, every time one gets evicted, it’s not a shocker. Somewhere, there is a chance that they might be back. And that has taken away the thrill.”

    19:05 (IST)15 Dec 2019
    Hina Khan and  Priyank Sharma is set to enter the Bigg Boss house tonight

    Hina Khan and  Priyank Sharma will enter the BB house to promote their upcoming album and will also host a game. The game, titled Zero, Khatra and Zero, will bring out the real feelings of the housemates as they openly reveal what they think of each other.

    18:52 (IST)15 Dec 2019
    Husband Parag Tyagi celebrates Shefali Jariwala's birthday in her absence

    As Shefali Jariwala is spending her birthday inside the Bigg Boss house, her husband Parag Tyagi cut a cake in her name. He took to Instagram to post a video of the cake with the words, 'Pari Miss U' written on it. 'I love you so much, my angel. There are no words that can express how I feel and how much I love you. Happy Birthday my life. When I see u on BB, I feel so so proud.. U r my Tigress & Tigress go get them,' the caption read.




    18:32 (IST)15 Dec 2019
    Contestants discuss Himanshi Khuranna and Asim’s bond in the BB house

    Even though Asim is heartbroken after hearing the news of Himanshi’s relationship, he says that he is happy for her and that her happiness comes first for him even if she is not with him. Meanwhile, Shefali Jariwala and Rashami Desai discuss the news of Himanshi’s fiance and her upcoming nuptials.

    18:06 (IST)15 Dec 2019
    17:45 (IST)15 Dec 2019
    Hindustani Bhau to get evicted, says poll

    We conducted a poll and asked who should leave the house this week. According to the readers of indianexpress.com, Hindustani Bhau has failed to entertain the viewers of Bigg Boss 13. 45% readers voted against him.

    17:25 (IST)15 Dec 2019
    17:01 (IST)15 Dec 2019
    'Shehnaz deserves to stay more than Bhau'

    Twitter user @AnjaliAnnam22 is rooting for Shehnaz Gill. “I don't want her to get eliminated in double eviction if anyone deserves to remain here its shehnaz more than bhau #DabanggShehnaaz #iloveshehnaz #BiggBoss13 #WeekendKaWar,” she shared on the microblogging site.

    16:22 (IST)15 Dec 2019
    Decoding Bigg Boss 13's Sidharth Shukla

    There’s no denying that Sidharth Shukla has been one of the most charming contestants this season. While his close friends Shehnaaz Gill and Arti Singh will echo our thoughts, his sizzling chemistry with his foes Rashami Desai, Mahira Sharma and Devoleena Bhattacharjee definitely grabbed eyeballs.

    Also read | The good and ugly of Sidharth Shukla in BB13

    15:44 (IST)15 Dec 2019
    15:06 (IST)15 Dec 2019
    Salman Khan praised Vikas Gupta

    In Saturday's episode, stating an example of Vikas Gupta, Salman Khan told Arhaan Khan that he handled things very well in Bigg Boss season 11.

    14:20 (IST)15 Dec 2019
    Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Arshi Khan on wild-card entries

    Stating that the need for wild cards only arrive when the current lot is not entertaining enough, BB 11’s Arshi Khan told indianexpress.com, “I don’t think one needs extra people to make the show a hit. Salman Khan is enough to get the audience. These tricks are only of use when the contestants are not strong to carry on. If you remember, our season had no wildcards, because we were so entertaining. We did not bore the audience like the last and present seasons. And this is why the makers have to keep adding new faces to spice up the drama.”

    13:34 (IST)15 Dec 2019
    Hindustani Bhau to get evicted?

    The audience seems to have given their verdict. According to indianexpress.com's eviction poll, Hindustani Bhau has failed to entertain the viewers of Bigg Boss 13 and received 45% votes against him. Audience wants him to be out of the show.


    Read more | Bigg Boss 13: Hindustani Bhau to get evicted, says poll

    12:51 (IST)15 Dec 2019
    When Vikas Gupta revealed to Shehnaaz that Kartik Aaryan is a friend

    In an unseen footage video shared by Vikas Gupta's Instagram handle, Vikas shared with Shehnaaz Gill that Kartik Aaryan is his friend. 



    12:12 (IST)15 Dec 2019
    Will Shehnaaz Gill leave the house?
    11:40 (IST)15 Dec 2019
    Gutthi aka Sunil Grover entertains housemates

    As the Saturday episode came to an end, Salman Khan announced Madhurima Tuli as the evicted contestant. He said this weekend will witness two evictions. So now it is to be seen who among Hindustani Bhau and Shehnaaz Gill will get evicted from the show.

