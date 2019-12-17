Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar December 15 LIVE UPDATES: Hindustani Bhau eliminated

Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE UPDATES: This week, the housemates will witness double evictions. Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE UPDATES: This week, the housemates will witness double evictions.

Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan began on an interesting note. A furious Salman mocked Hindustani Bhau for sleeping the whole week instead of participating in house chores or entertaining the audience. However, an offended Bhau did not agree with the actor’s statement. We also saw ex-Bigg Boss housemates Kamya Panjabi, Hiten Tejwani and Rashami Desai’s younger brother Gaurav Desai knocking some sense into the housemates. Gaurav very clearly warned his sister to think about her decision regarding Arhaan Khan, who had claimed during an episode that she had zero bank balance and he is the one who is responsible for making her economically stable.

Salman also clarified with Desai and Khan about the statements the latter made during the week. Salman told Desai that he has been informed by trusted sources that her apartment is being used by Khan’s sister and mother while Khan refused to have any knowledge of it. Housemates also asked Desai to be careful about her decision in terms of her future with Khan.

In today’s episode, Gutthi, who entertained the audience in Saturday’s episode, entered Bigg Boss house to spread some laughter. Later, Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma, who participated in Bigg Boss 11, entered the show to promote their song “Raanjhana”. Khan and Sharma gave a task to the housemates.