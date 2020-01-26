Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar January 26 episode LIVE UPDATES: Street Dancer 3D cast will entertain Salman Khan and housemates. Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar January 26 episode LIVE UPDATES: Street Dancer 3D cast will entertain Salman Khan and housemates.

Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar started off on a very interesting note. Bigg Boss 13 host Salman Khan gave warning to Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz that if the two will continue to behave indecently in the house with each other and rest of the housemates, he will have to ask them to leave the show. He slammed Asim for the way he behaved throughout the week. He called him out for purposely locking horns with Sidharth.

Salman also told the housemates that no matter what, any topic that is brought up during Weekend Ka Vaar cannot be talked upon during the week.

Later, Salman cleared the meaning of fixed deposit, a term which was used for Arti Singh in reference to her bond with Sidharth Shukla. While Salman cleared the meaning to everyone, he also told Asim that he should watch out his attitude when he uses such words because the word fixed deposit also has a different meaning to it.

Salman praised Arti Singh for being the only contestant who is playing the game with honesty.