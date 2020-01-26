Follow Us:
Sunday, January 26, 2020
Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar January 26 episode LIVE UPDATES

Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar January 26 episode LIVE UPDATES: One among the nominated contestants, Shefali Jariwala, Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra, Arti Singh and Mahira Sharma, will leave the show tonight.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 26, 2020 1:45:16 pm
Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar January 26 episode LIVE UPDATES: Street Dancer 3D cast will entertain Salman Khan and housemates.

Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar started off on a very interesting note. Bigg Boss 13 host Salman Khan gave warning to Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz that if the two will continue to behave indecently in the house with each other and rest of the housemates, he will have to ask them to leave the show. He slammed Asim for the way he behaved throughout the week. He called him out for purposely locking horns with Sidharth.

Salman also told the housemates that no matter what, any topic that is brought up during Weekend Ka Vaar cannot be talked upon during the week.

Later, Salman cleared the meaning of fixed deposit, a term which was used for Arti Singh in reference to her bond with Sidharth Shukla. While Salman cleared the meaning to everyone, he also told Asim that he should watch out his attitude when he uses such words because the word fixed deposit also has a different meaning to it.

Salman praised Arti Singh for being the only contestant who is playing the game with honesty.

    13:45 (IST)26 Jan 2020
    A ton of fun with Street Dancer 3D team

    Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and rest of the Street Dancer 3D team will grace Bigg Boss 13 show tonight.

    Shehnaaz Gill received a call from a fan who blamed her for not standing in favour of Sidharth Shukla while he has always saved her back. Shehnaaz tried to explain her point but failed. Sidharth, later on, told Shehnaaz to stay away from him.

    In today's episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan will announce the name of the contestant who will leave the show. Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz, Arti Singh and Shefali Jariwala are still under the danger of being evicted.

    Bigg Boss 13 airs on Colors from Monday to Friday at 10.30 pm, and Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm.

