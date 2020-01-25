Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar January 25 episode LIVE UPDATES

Follow Us:
Saturday, January 25, 2020
By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 25, 2020 4:34:28 pm
Bigg Boss 13 weekend ka vaar january 25 episode salman khan sidharth shukla asim riaz Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar January 25 episode: Salman Khan will share that he is irritated of Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz’s behaviour.

This week in Bigg Boss 13, the audience witnessed intense fights between Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla, who despite repetitive warnings from Bigg Boss, refused to calm down or play their games individually.

Audience also witnessed the break-up of SidNaaz as Shehnaaz Gill parted ways with Sidharth and joined Asim, Rashami Desai and Vishal Aditya Singh’s gang.

Like many other weeks, captaincy task was discontinued due to confused decisions taken by Vishal, who was moderating the task. When Bigg Boss asked the housemates to announce two contestants who have been the reason behind the destruction of most of the tasks on the game show, the housemates, after hours of discussion, chose Paras Chhabra and Vishal. Now, until the next announcement, the two will be responsible for all household chores and will also serve their co-contestants.

Now, after an eventful week, Salman Khan, the host of the show, will question Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz on their behaviour. He will also warn Rashami Desai to gear up as she is falling behind Vishal, who is considered weak by other contestants.

Highlights

    At present, the show hosts Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shefali Jariwala and Asim Riaz.

    While Sidharth and Shehnaaz are safe, one among the nominated contestants -Vishal, Shefali Jariwala, Rashami, Asim, Paras, Arti and Mahira- will leave the show.

    Bigg Boss 13 airs on Colors from Monday to Friday at 10.30 pm, and Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm.

