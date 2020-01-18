Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar January 18 episode LIVE UPDATES: Paras Chhabra and Salman Khan to have a verbal spat. Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar January 18 episode LIVE UPDATES: Paras Chhabra and Salman Khan to have a verbal spat.

From Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh’s violent fight in the house to an interesting captaincy task, this week Bigg Boss 13 was full of spice. The week started off with SidNaaz’s brewing love. We saw Sidharth trying to make Shehnaaz understand that he might not be able to give her attention after the show gets over. On the other hand, Sidharth was seen mending his bond with Rashami Desai by making some sweet gestures when she felt low in the house.

Bigg Boss also announced a new element in the house – ‘Elite Club,’ which was revealed by ex-Bigg Boss contestant Hina Khan. Hina, despite majority votes for Shehnaaz Gill, chose Asim Riaz to become the first member of the elite club.

This week, the audience also witnessed the most violent fight between Vishal and Madhurima. A small banter between the former lovers took an ugly turn during which Vishal provoked Madhurima by spilling a bottle of water on her. Madhurima, in response, aggressively hit Vishal with a frying pan. While Bigg Boss condemned the act, he gave Vishal and Madhurima the punishment to stay in jail. For now, the two are not active in the game and their journey on the show will be decided by Salman Khan during the Weekend Ka Vaar.

Meanwhile, Madhurima Tuli, Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz, Arti Singh, Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra, Shehnaaz Gill, Shefali Jariwala and Vishal Aditya Singh are nominated for eviction