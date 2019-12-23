Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar December 22 episode: Highlights

Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar December 22 episode: Salman Khan talked about the on-going battle between Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla. Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar December 22 episode: Salman Khan talked about the on-going battle between Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla.

Bigg Boss 13 was nothing less than a roller-coaster ride this week. While the audience got to see Sidharth Shukla re-entering the house and Asim Riaz becoming the captain, they also witnessed some relationships undergoing major changes. Shehnaz Gill, who was upset with Shukla, tried to make amends but not everything is okay between the two. While she confessed her feelings for Paras Chhabra, she has turned her back on him and Mahira Sharma. Riaz and Shefali Jariwala are no more friends. But the Kashmiri model and Rashami Desai have started to find comfort in each other.

The finale of Bigg Boss is scheduled to happen on February 16. Sidharth Shukla, Mahira Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra, Asim Riaz, Vishal Aditya Singh, Arti Singh, Madhurima Tuli, Shefali Bagga, Shefali Jariwala and Arhaan Khan are in the race to win the title.