Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar December 22 episode: Highlights

Bigg Boss 13 was nothing less than a roller-coaster ride this week. While the audience got to see Sidharth Shukla re-entering the house and Asim Riaz becoming the captain, they also witnessed some relationships undergoing major changes. Shehnaz Gill, who was upset with Shukla, tried to make amends but not everything is okay between the two. While she confessed her feelings for Paras Chhabra, she has turned her back on him and Mahira Sharma. Riaz and Shefali Jariwala are no more friends. But the Kashmiri model and Rashami Desai have started to find comfort in each other.
The finale of Bigg Boss is scheduled to happen on February 16. Sidharth Shukla, Mahira Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra, Asim Riaz, Vishal Aditya Singh, Arti Singh, Madhurima Tuli, Shefali Bagga, Shefali Jariwala and Arhaan Khan are in the race to win the title.
Highlights
After audience votes, Vishal Aditya Singh and Arhaan Khan are in the bottom two.
Mallika Sherawat plays fun games with Bigg Boss 13 host Salman Khan.
Host Salman Khan welcomes Mallika Sherawat to the Bigg Boss 13 stage.
Host Salman Khan asks contestants to consider their life outside the Bigg Boss house before doing and saying anything.
TV producer Sandiip Sikcand tweeted, "This year its SIDHARTH SHULKA presents BIGG BOSS 13 ! He is the whole and sole - no one dare to say a word to him ! #ShameOnBiggBoss #ThrowSiddharthoutofBiggBoss"
Salman Khan angrily asks Rashami Desai to stop obsessing over the "Aisi Ladki" remark.
Bigg Boss 13 host Salman Khan says he is 'not ready for this shit'. He adds, "This is not my cup of tea." Khan asks the makers to call Farah Khan or someone else as the host.
Rashami Desai loses her cool again over Sidharth Shukla's "Aisi ladki" remark.
Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz hurl accusations at Sidharth Shukla.
As per the contestants, Asim Riaz is the instigator in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Riaz justifies his actions.
Host Salman Khan patiently hears out Bigg Boss 13 contestants Asim Riaz and Paras Chhabra.
A Twitter user called @SHEHNAAZ_ian tweeted, "We want #JusticeForShehnaaz. If she was slapped then Mahira should be out of the house. @ColorsTV @BiggBoss @justvoot."
"#NoHimanshiNoBB @BiggBoss @ColorsTV. plz bring Back Himanshi," @Reetu64643310 tweeted.
"#ParasChabbra thinks he is the king of #biggboss13 and the mastermind. The way mahira and paras are playing is disgusting. His girlfriend is waiting outside and he is flirting with mahira inside. What a shame," a fan @Niyaza12 said via Twitter.
Sidharth Shukla, Madhurima Tuli, Asim Riaz, Vishal Singh, Shefali Bagga, Arhaan Khan and Arti Singh are the contestants nominated this week for eviction.
Fahima Qazi tweeted, "I support Asim coz he is real #ISupportAsim @ColorsTV @BiggBoss."
A Bigg Boss fan tweeted, "I supported you from day one. I’m not just a fan or supporter. I’m madly in love with you. You’re my winner. I will not boycott the show I will watch it for you #ISupportAsim @BiggBoss."
Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Rashami Desai earlier told Indianexpress.com, "This time it is all about fights. We used to have so much fun, but people now are not interested in something light. And this is why Shehnaaz Gill is like a breather between all the negativity. While I enjoy Sidharth Shukla’s game, he gets really aggressive. As for Asim Riaz, he seems docile sometimes, but mostly he is playing a dirty game and pushing all the wrong buttons to create a fight.”
Also Read | Rashami Desai should stay away from Arhaan Khan: Sambhavna Seth
Salman Khan is annoyed to hear the same 'Aisi Ladki’ incident again and again from Rashami and he questions Sidharth's intent behind saying so. Salman makes it clear to her that she has been unnecessarily dragging their past issues and getting into ugly fights Salman demands an explanation from Sidharth for targeting Rashami with such strong comments. Salman also reprimands Asim for instigating Sidharth.
In Sunday's episode, Salman Khan will ask Sidharth what he meant by saying 'Aisi ladki' to Rashami. He will ask housemates why they are getting their past in the show.
"I seriously feel pity for #SiddarthShukla he needs immediate mental assistance but instead @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND and #BiggBoss13 are keeping him inside a locked house full of stable people 😞 what a shame," @Kcontentz wrote.
The audience says the makers are mistaken that fights and controversies will help increase Bigg Boss 13’s TRPs. One of the Twitter user, @Bis132 tweeted, "It is just uncalled for and if the contestants and the makers believe that shouting/screaming without any reason is helping with the TRP and giving them visibility,then they are highly mistaken. I had to shut down my TV because of the way Rashmi Desai and Asim were screaming"
Mallika Sherawat will be seen doing a fun task on Bigg Boss 13 with Salman Khan.
A Bigg Boss fan tweeted saying Asim Riaz likes to propagate negativity in the house. He wrote, "That one sentence from #AsimRiaz shows his character "Vikas ko lagta hai ye provoking 15 min ka hai, ye 6 ghanto tak chalta hai". He is not here to show his qualities, he is here to instigate and take show into negativity."
As per a poll conducted by indianexpress.com, audience is tired of the fights that are taking place in Bigg Boss 13 house.
Salman Khan will invite Mallika Sherawat on the stage during Sunday's episode of Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar.
Kamya Punjabi has lent her support to Sidharth Shukla after the fight that took place in Saturday's episode of Bigg Boss 13. She has asked Rashami to come out, watch the episode and see for herself what she has been doing.
"Ek aadmi chup chap khada hai usko task karne ke liye bolna,usko tshirt pehnao yeh kehna,zabardasti uske pichhe padna aur phir jo hua sabne dekha lekin #RashmiDesai tumne nahi dekha..baahar aao apne episodes dekho kaisi dikh rahi ho,jawab mil jayega ki kaisi ladki #BB13 @ColorsTV" she mentioned in a tweet.
Salman Khan chose to be the observer during Saturday's episode of Bigg Boss 13. He was surprised to see contestants' behaviour and the abuses they were hurling at each other. During Sunday's episode, Salman Khan will speak to Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla. He will also take a stand against the physical violence that took place between Shukla and Arhaan Khan.
The Weekend Ka Vaar began with a heated argument between Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla. Paras Chhabra jumped in between to defend Sidharth. The fight took an ugly turn where Asim lost his control. Soon, Paras and Asim were seen hurling abuses at each other.
The fight only calmed down when Mallika Sherawat entered the house with a special task for the housemates. We saw Mallika performing a sensuous dance with Asim and Sidharth. After the task got over, Mallika asked captaincy contenders - Arhaan Khan, Arti Singh, Shefali Jariwala and Vishal Aditya Singh - to state why they would have been a better captain than Asim. She later announced that the one she will choose will become Opposing captain. Mallika chose Arti Singh, who got five chances to oppose the decision taken by Asim as a captain.
As soon as Mallika left, housemates got into a verbal banter with each other, which took an ugly turn. Rashami spilt a cup of tea on Sidharth and vice-versa. Sidharth attacked Arhaan. The entire house turned into nothing less than a boxing ring.