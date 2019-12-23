Follow Us:
Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar December 22 episode: Highlights

Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar December 22 episode: Salman Khan gave a piece of his mind to the housemates. Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai created havoc in the house.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 23, 2019 9:28:50 am
Bigg Boss 13 weekend ka vaar december 22 episode Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar December 22 episode: Salman Khan talked about the on-going battle between Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla.

Bigg Boss 13 was nothing less than a roller-coaster ride this week. While the audience got to see Sidharth Shukla re-entering the house and Asim Riaz becoming the captain, they also witnessed some relationships undergoing major changes. Shehnaz Gill, who was upset with Shukla, tried to make amends but not everything is okay between the two. While she confessed her feelings for Paras Chhabra, she has turned her back on him and Mahira Sharma. Riaz and Shefali Jariwala are no more friends. But the Kashmiri model and Rashami Desai have started to find comfort in each other.

The finale of Bigg Boss is scheduled to happen on February 16. Sidharth Shukla, Mahira Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra, Asim Riaz, Vishal Aditya Singh, Arti Singh, Madhurima Tuli, Shefali Bagga, Shefali Jariwala and Arhaan Khan are in the race to win the title.

    22:51 (IST)22 Dec 2019
    Vishal and Arhaan in the bottom two

    After audience votes, Vishal Aditya Singh and Arhaan Khan are in the bottom two.

    22:41 (IST)22 Dec 2019
    Mallika and Salman play games

    Mallika Sherawat plays fun games with Bigg Boss 13 host Salman Khan.

    22:24 (IST)22 Dec 2019
    Mallika is here!

    Host Salman Khan welcomes Mallika Sherawat to the Bigg Boss 13 stage.

    22:20 (IST)22 Dec 2019
    Salman's good advice

    Host Salman Khan asks contestants to consider their life outside the Bigg Boss house before doing and saying anything.

    22:14 (IST)22 Dec 2019
    'This year, it is Sidharth Shukla presents Bigg Boss 13'

    TV producer Sandiip Sikcand tweeted, "This year its SIDHARTH SHULKA presents BIGG BOSS 13 ! He is the whole and sole - no one dare to say a word to him ! #ShameOnBiggBoss #ThrowSiddharthoutofBiggBoss"

    21:56 (IST)22 Dec 2019
    'Let it go, Rashami'

    Salman Khan angrily asks Rashami Desai to stop obsessing over the "Aisi Ladki" remark.

    21:42 (IST)22 Dec 2019
    Salman is 'not ready for this shit'

    Bigg Boss 13 host Salman Khan says he is 'not ready for this shit'. He adds, "This is not my cup of tea." Khan asks the makers to call Farah Khan or someone else as the host.

    21:35 (IST)22 Dec 2019
    Rashami loses her cool again

    Rashami Desai loses her cool again over Sidharth Shukla's "Aisi ladki" remark.

    21:32 (IST)22 Dec 2019
    Accusations hurled

    Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz hurl accusations at Sidharth Shukla.

    21:25 (IST)22 Dec 2019
    Instigator no 1

    As per the contestants, Asim Riaz is the instigator in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Riaz justifies his actions.

    21:13 (IST)22 Dec 2019
    Salman hears out Asim and Paras

    Host Salman Khan patiently hears out Bigg Boss 13 contestants Asim Riaz and Paras Chhabra.

    21:01 (IST)22 Dec 2019
    Another night of entertaining tasks in the offing?
    20:26 (IST)22 Dec 2019
    Shehnaaz fans demand 'justice' for her

    A Twitter user called @SHEHNAAZ_ian tweeted, "We want #JusticeForShehnaaz. If she was slapped then Mahira should be out of the house. @ColorsTV @BiggBoss @justvoot."

    19:42 (IST)22 Dec 2019
    A quick look at what happened on Saturday's Bigg Boss 13 episode

    19:39 (IST)22 Dec 2019
    Himanshi Khurana fans want her back in Bigg Boss 13

    "#NoHimanshiNoBB @BiggBoss @ColorsTV. plz bring Back Himanshi," @Reetu64643310 tweeted.

    19:12 (IST)22 Dec 2019
    'The way Mahira and Paras are playing is disgusting'

    "#ParasChabbra thinks he is the king of #biggboss13 and the mastermind. The way mahira and paras are playing is disgusting. His girlfriend is waiting outside and he is flirting with mahira inside. What a shame," a fan @Niyaza12 said via Twitter.

    18:53 (IST)22 Dec 2019
    Which avatar of Sidharth Shukla-Rashami Desai do you like?
    18:32 (IST)22 Dec 2019
    Nominated contestants

    Sidharth Shukla, Madhurima Tuli, Asim Riaz, Vishal Singh, Shefali Bagga, Arhaan Khan and Arti Singh are the contestants nominated this week for eviction.

    18:09 (IST)22 Dec 2019
    Asim Riaz's fans get behind him

    Fahima Qazi tweeted, "I support Asim coz he is real #ISupportAsim @ColorsTV @BiggBoss."

    17:32 (IST)22 Dec 2019
    Asim Riaz's fans speak up

    A Bigg Boss fan tweeted, "I supported you from day one. I’m not just a fan or supporter. I’m madly in love with you. You’re my winner. I will not boycott the show I will watch it for you #ISupportAsim @BiggBoss."

    16:33 (IST)22 Dec 2019
    Which Bigg Boss 13 jodi is your favourite?
    16:06 (IST)22 Dec 2019
    Rashami Desai: Shehnaaz Gill is like a breather between all the negativity

    Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Rashami Desai earlier told Indianexpress.com, "This time it is all about fights. We used to have so much fun, but people now are not interested in something light. And this is why Shehnaaz Gill is like a breather between all the negativity. While I enjoy Sidharth Shukla’s game, he gets really aggressive. As for Asim Riaz, he seems docile sometimes, but mostly he is playing a dirty game and pushing all the wrong buttons to create a fight.”

    Also Read | Rashami Desai should stay away from Arhaan Khan: Sambhavna Seth

    15:38 (IST)22 Dec 2019
    Salman Khan reprimands Asim for instigating Sidharth

    Salman Khan is annoyed to hear the same 'Aisi Ladki’ incident again and again from Rashami and he questions Sidharth's intent behind saying so. Salman makes it clear to her that she has been unnecessarily dragging their past issues and getting into ugly fights Salman demands an explanation from Sidharth for targeting Rashami with such strong comments. Salman also reprimands Asim for instigating Sidharth.

    15:05 (IST)22 Dec 2019
    Rashami vs Sidharth continues

    In Sunday's episode, Salman Khan will ask Sidharth what he meant by saying 'Aisi ladki' to Rashami. He will ask housemates why they are getting their past in the show.

    14:35 (IST)22 Dec 2019
    'Sidharth Shukla needs help'

    "I seriously feel pity for #SiddarthShukla he needs immediate mental assistance but instead @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND and #BiggBoss13 are keeping him inside a locked house full of stable people 😞 what a shame," @Kcontentz wrote.

    14:11 (IST)22 Dec 2019
    'Had to shut down the TV because of Asim and Rashami'

    The audience says the makers are mistaken that fights and controversies will help increase Bigg Boss 13’s TRPs. One of the Twitter user, @Bis132 tweeted, "It is just uncalled for and if the contestants and the makers believe that shouting/screaming without any reason is helping with the TRP and giving them visibility,then they are highly mistaken. I had to shut down my TV because of the way Rashmi Desai and Asim were screaming"

    13:25 (IST)22 Dec 2019
    A sneak-peek into Salman-Mallika's fun task

    Mallika Sherawat will be seen doing a fun task on Bigg Boss 13 with Salman Khan.

    12:53 (IST)22 Dec 2019
    'Asim is here to instigate'

    A Bigg Boss fan tweeted saying Asim Riaz likes to propagate negativity in the house. He wrote, "That one sentence from #AsimRiaz shows his character "Vikas ko lagta hai ye provoking 15 min ka hai, ye 6 ghanto tak chalta hai". He is not here to show his qualities, he is here to instigate and take show into negativity."

    12:20 (IST)22 Dec 2019
    Audience tired of watching Bigg Boss 13?

    As per a poll conducted by indianexpress.com, audience is tired of the fights that are taking place in Bigg Boss 13 house.

    11:36 (IST)22 Dec 2019
    When Mallika Sherawat made Salman Khan blush

    Salman Khan will invite Mallika Sherawat on the stage during Sunday's episode of Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar.

    11:16 (IST)22 Dec 2019
    Kamya Punjabi blames Desai for instigating Shukla

    Kamya Punjabi has lent her support to Sidharth Shukla after the fight that took place in Saturday's episode of Bigg Boss 13. She has asked Rashami to come out, watch the episode and see for herself what she has been doing.

    "Ek aadmi chup chap khada hai usko task karne ke liye bolna,usko tshirt pehnao yeh kehna,zabardasti uske pichhe padna aur phir jo hua sabne dekha lekin #RashmiDesai tumne nahi dekha..baahar aao apne episodes dekho kaisi dikh rahi ho,jawab mil jayega ki kaisi ladki #BB13 @ColorsTV" she mentioned in a tweet.

    10:40 (IST)22 Dec 2019
    Will Salman Khan take action?

    Salman Khan chose to be the observer during Saturday's episode of Bigg Boss 13. He was surprised to see contestants' behaviour and the abuses they were hurling at each other. During Sunday's episode, Salman Khan will speak to Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla. He will also take a stand against the physical violence that took place between Shukla and Arhaan Khan.

    10:11 (IST)22 Dec 2019
    A recap of December 21 episode

    The Weekend Ka Vaar began with a heated argument between Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla. Paras Chhabra jumped in between to defend Sidharth. The fight took an ugly turn where Asim lost his control. Soon, Paras and Asim were seen hurling abuses at each other.

    The fight only calmed down when Mallika Sherawat entered the house with a special task for the housemates. We saw Mallika performing a sensuous dance with Asim and Sidharth. After the task got over, Mallika asked captaincy contenders - Arhaan Khan, Arti Singh, Shefali Jariwala and Vishal Aditya Singh - to state why they would have been a better captain than Asim. She later announced that the one she will choose will become Opposing captain. Mallika chose Arti Singh, who got five chances to oppose the decision taken by Asim as a captain.

    As soon as Mallika left, housemates got into a verbal banter with each other, which took an ugly turn. Rashami spilt a cup of tea on Sidharth and vice-versa. Sidharth attacked Arhaan. The entire house turned into nothing less than a boxing ring.

    Bigg Boss 13 airs on Colors from Monday to Friday at 10.30 pm, and Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan is aired every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm.

