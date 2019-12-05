Vikas Gupta to enter Bigg Boss 13 as wild card contestant

Vikas Gupta will enter Bigg Boss 13 on Thursday. Vikas Gupta will enter Bigg Boss 13 on Thursday.

For the first time in the history of Bigg Boss, an ex-contestant will join the show as a wild card contestant. Season 11’s Vikas Gupta is set to become the latest entrant on Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 13. The ex-channel head and producer will enter the show on Thursday.

Shared a source with indianexpress.com, “Bigg Boss 13 has been creating history, be it the longest-running season or the number of contestants. Wanting to make another mark, the makers decided to get an ex-contestant to join the show. And who better than Vikas Gupta who can change the game and dynamics in the house. Gupta too is excited to get back on the show and is confident of doing better this time.”

Vikas Gupta, as readers would know, was one of the finalists of Bigg Boss 11. While not many expected him to do well, given he has always been behind the camera, Gupta surprised everyone with his performance. His nok-jhoks with Shilpa Shinde went on to become the highlight of the season, as well as his smart moves in the game. That even got him the nickname of Mastermind in the show.

Post his Bigg Boss stint, Gupta went on to host two seasons of Ace of Space. He had earlier shared, “If it wasn’t for Bigg Boss, I wouldn’t have got Ace of Space. I am always grateful for the things that lead to a start. Also, I feel I am able to handle the responsibility of Ace of Space only because of my time on Bigg Boss.”

This year, Bigg Boss introduced a mid-season finale, in which only six contestants from the original lot got a chance to move ahead in the game. But post that, many wild cards entered the house along with some evicted contestants. Recently, the show also received an extension of five weeks which lead to more contestants joining the show.

While Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Arti Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma have been part of the show from the start, Himanshi Khurana, Shefali Jariwala, Hindustani Bhau, Vishal Jariwala and Madhurima Tuli are wild card contestants. As for Rashami Desai, Arhaan Khan and Shefali Bagga, they got a chance to re-enter the show after getting evicted.

While there’s no dearth of drama and content on the show, the entry of mastermind Vikas Gupta will only spice up things. However, a section of the audience has been criticising the move given that there is an excess of wild card contestants this season.

