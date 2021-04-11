Bigg Boss 13 star Arrti Singh is making memories in Maldives, see photos

Arrti Singh is thrilled that she could make it to Maldives, which has become the favourite holiday destination of celebrities. (Photo: Arrti Singh/Instagram)

The sudden rise in COVID-19 cases in the country might have thwarted vacation plans of many, but Bollywood and television stars continue to travel the world. All through the pandemic, your favourite celebrities have continued to take trips to the Maldives, renewing the popularity of the island like never before. The latest to join the Maldives “bandwagon” is former Bigg Boss contestant Arrti Singh, who is holidaying at the island with her mother and actor-friend Tina Datta.

Arrti has, in fact, made her fans a part of her Maldives holiday as she has been sharing many pictures, videos from her getaway. “Die with memories not dreams (sic),” Arrti wrote on Sunday, captioning a series of photos.



As soon she landed in the Maldives, the actor took pictures at the runway to express her happiness of making the trip happen. “Finally from last lockdown I make it happen in this lockdown … blue water … sky … maldives .. Thankyou @mantaair for the brilliant journey and @kandima_maldives for amazing hospitality and giving me this amazing holiday .. #likeamanta #mymantamoments #kandima_maldives @brandnbuzz dolly finally I come… thank you…,” the actor wrote, captioning the pictures.

Arrti also posted a series of Instagram stories documenting her days and evenings at the island.

The actor is seen enjoying herself to the hilt with her mother and actor Tina Datta, who has also shared some stunning pictures from the ongoing trip.

On the work front, Arrti Singh was last seen on Colors reality show Bigg Boss 13 (2019-2020). The actor finished in the top five on the Salman Khan-hosted show. Her friendship with co-contestant and winner Sidharth Shukla was one of the highlights of her journey on Bigg Boss 13. Arrti’s last fiction show was the 2019 drama Udaan, which also aired on Colors.