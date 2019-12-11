Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaz Gill or Hindustani Bhau, who will get evicted this week? Vote here

Bigg Boss 13: Hindustani Bhau, Shehnaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla and Madhurima are nominated this week. Bigg Boss 13: Hindustani Bhau, Shehnaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla and Madhurima are nominated this week.

The contestants of Bigg Boss 13 are in for surprises every day. The week started with Sidharth Shukla leaving the main house and entering the secret room from where he can watch everything happening inside the house. He was soon joined by Paras Chhabra who left the house last week for his finger surgery.

The next blow came with the nomination process which resulted in four contestants nominated for eviction. Initially, with the maximum votes of the contestants, Mahira Sharma, Shehnaz Gill, Vikas Pathak (Hindustani Bhau) and Madhurima Tuli got nominated. But, they got a chance to save themselves from eviction.

Who do you think will get evicted from the Bigg Boss 13 house this week? Cast your votes here.

They had to hog maximum limelight for the next one hour and were told that the live audience would save one of them from nomination. But in reality, it was Paras Chhabra and Sidharth Shukla who had to take the decision. Both of them decided to save Mahira Sharma despite Madhurima Tuli’s best efforts to grab attention by fighting with Vishal Aditya Singh.

Those who finally got nominated this week are Madhurima Tulli, Shehnaz Gill, Hindustani Bhau and Sidharth Shukla.

Out of the four nominated contestants, Bhau has maximum chances of getting evicted. He failed to live up to the expectations of the audience. He either slept during the day or spend time just with Himanshi Khurana and Shefali Jariwala. Now, if he wishes to go ahead in the show, the popular YouTuber has to pull up his socks and grab the attention of the cameras.

