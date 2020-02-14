Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz or Rashami Desai, who will win? Cast your votes

Bigg Boss 13 finale will take place on February 15. Bigg Boss 13 finale will take place on February 15.

After staying locked up inside the Bigg Boss house for four months, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Arti Singh, Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill, have become the finalists of Bigg Boss 13. Since it was the longest season in the history of the show, the makers planned to have six finalists instead of five.

Considering the popularity of Sidharth, Asim and Rashami, chances of them being the top three contenders for Bigg Boss 13 trophy seem strong. Paras, Shehnaaz and Arti, though look weak at the moment, they are trying to catch up too.

Who do you think will win Bigg Boss 13? Cast your votes here.

On Thursday, Mahira Sharma was evicted. Vicky Kaushal entered the house to promote his upcoming film Bhoot: The Haunted Ship and announce the name of the contestant who has to leave the show just a couple of days before the finale. Mahira told Paras her dream of being in the top four is shattered and cried inconsolably.

Now, among the six finalists, it will be interesting to see who will finally emerge the winner of the Salman Khan hosted show. If the predictions of fans are anything to go by, it will either of arch-rivals Sidharth or Asim. Both of them have given the show a lot of content with their fights.

The finale of Bigg Boss 13 will be aired on February 15 at 9 pm. Salman has already unveiled the trophy in the last episode of Weekend Ka Vaar.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd