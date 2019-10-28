Bigg Boss 13: Siddharth Dey to get evicted, says poll

While three wild card entrants, Tehseen Poonawalla, Vikas Pathak aka Hindustani Bhau and Khesari Lal Yadav have entered the Bigg Boss 13 house, it is time for one of the existing contestants to leave the house in the surprise mid-week evictions.

Last week, the entire house got nominated as a punishment for sabotaging the weekly task of Snake and Ladder. While Siddharth Dey, Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla, Mahira Sharma, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill got nominated during the nomination task itself, Asim Riaz and Aarti Singh got nominated after they failed to perform the weekly task.

We asked our readers who they wish to see walk out of the Bigg Boss house this week. Out of all, Siddharth Dey got maximum votes (26.74%) followed by Mahira’s 21.68% votes. The one who got minimum votes was Paras Chhabra (3.94%). Clearly, Paras has a strong fanbase courtesy his popularity as the winner of Splitsvilla 5. Also, his well chalked out strategy to stay relevant in the Bigg Boss house has helped him stand out.

Dey, apart from ruffling a few feathers by saying inappropriate things to the women of the house, Aarti and Shehnaaz, hasn’t done anything to entertain the viewers. He came across as a weak player after he gave up in most of the tasks. Recently, he got an earful from Salman Khan who advised him to make a name for himself inside the house instead of losing the respect he has earned outside the house.

Now, after the mid-night eviction and three new contestants in the house, what new surprises does the reality TV show Bigg Boss 13 holds for its viewers, remains to be seen.