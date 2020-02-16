Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill gets evicted

Shehnaaz Gill was called the entertainer of Bigg Boss 13. Shehnaaz Gill was called the entertainer of Bigg Boss 13.

Shehnaaz Gill is out of Bigg Boss 13 after coming so close to lifting the winner’s trophy. Now it remains to be seen who out of Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla will win the show.

Gill is among the few contestants who stayed locked inside the Bigg Boss house for the longest duration. From being an unknown face, she became the most popular contestant of Bigg Boss 13. While showcasing her journey inside the house, even Bigg Boss said whenever people will talk about the show, they won’t forget to mention her name.

Shehnaaz Gill, the self-proclaimed ‘Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif’, kept the audience and housemates entertained. Her childish behaviour and innocence earned her many admirers. Salman Khan, on one of the Weekend Ka Vaar, mentioned how only her existence adds so much fun to the show.

Before entering the Bigg Boss house, Gill, who is lovingly known as Sana, told indianexpress.com, “The audience can expect full-on entertainment from me. Also, I talk a lot, so I am sure some will get irritated while others will love me. I am an actor, singer and dancer, and I will definitely bring out all these talents on the show.”

Now, the Punjabi singer will be seen in Colors reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. It will be on the lines of a swayamvar, where Shehnaaz Gill along with Paras Chhabra will be meeting prospective life partners. The show will be hosted by Maniesh Paul and will go on air from February 17.

