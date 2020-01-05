Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Bagga gets evicted

Shefali Bagga is out of Bigg Boss 13. Shefali Bagga is out of Bigg Boss 13.

News anchor Shefali Bagga is the latest contestant to get evicted from Bigg Boss 13.

On Sunday, host Salman Khan announced Shefali Bagga and Madhurima Tuli were in the bottom two. Following the announcement, the housemates were given a chance to vote for the contestant who deserves to stay in the show. With lesser votes coming her way, Bagga had to exit the controversial reality show.

This was Bagga’s second innings in Bigg Boss 13. She was earlier evicted before the mid-season finale but got a chance to re-enter as a wild card a few weeks back.

While Shefali Bagga’s first stint was nothing to write home about, she came back in a new avatar, eager to hog limelight. Bagga came across as a strong, opinionated person who did not join a gang. But that went against her as she could not get enough support in the house. Feeling cornered, a week back, she decided to take things in her hand. In a shocking move, Bagga banged utensils in the wee hours of the morning, with the pledge to not let anyone sleep. While she calmed down soon, the incident miffed the contestants.

A Delhi resident, Bagga has done her graduation from Laxmibai College. She has been working with Tez news channel for the last three years. Bagga might be a news anchor but she has always been inclined towards the entertainment industry. Before entering the show, she had told indianexpress.com,”I was really excited when they called me for Bigg Boss. It’s a total shift for me and a new journey. And I am hoping it will be a start of something better. I would love to join the industry. Assuming that I will be great in the show, I am hoping Colors will offer me a show post Bigg Boss.”

Shefali Bagga even shared that she was confident of competing with popular celebrities. “I am very confident of myself, and I am sure the audience will love me. Also, Bigg Boss is a house where everyone is equal. And once the game begins, I am sure I will have the upper hand compared to them,” Bagga said.

This weekend, Ajay Devgn-Kajol and Kangana Ranaut-Jassie Gill graced Bigg Boss 13 show to promote their films Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Panga, respectively. The actors were seen having a lot of fun with host Salman Khan and housemates.

