Bigg Boss 13 seems to be a biased season: Vishal’s brother Kunal Singh

Kunal Singh is quite confident that his brother Vishal Aditya Singh (left) will get saved this weekend. Kunal Singh is quite confident that his brother Vishal Aditya Singh (left) will get saved this weekend.

Vishal Aditya Singh recently has been making headlines inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. The Chandrakanta actor a few days back was hit by former girlfriend Madhurima Tuli by a frying pan, leading to the latter’s ousting. And now, Bigg Boss will take charge to rebuke Singh after he will cheat as a sanchalak in the ongoing task.

Quite disappointed by the turn of events, Vishal’s younger brother Kunal Singh spoke exclusively to indianexpress.com about the same. He said, “This is so unfair. Earlier Paras Chhabra and Asim Riaz had also cheated in the task but they were not pulled up. Then why did Bigg Boss suddenly become so strict with rules and scolded Vishal bhaiya. I don’t know what would be the exact punishment but all this makes it seem that the season is biased.”

He also mentioned that the season overall has also been receiving brickbats by the audience, “When you see them ignoring Sidharth Shukla’s behaviour, you do feel they are being biased. Earlier, every contestant who pushed someone was thrown out, and here, he has done the same multiple times. This is quite unfair to the others.”

Stating that he is quite confident that Vishal will get saved this weekend, Kunal Singh said, “There is always a little doubt but I am sure bhaiya will get saved. He is playing a fantastic game and I feel he will end up as one of the top three contenders. He has been playing a strong game. His only low was when Madhurima Tuli was around. People would keep commenting about their relationship and that demotivated him somewhere. But now he is back and quite focused on the game.”

The photographer admitted that it was quite disturbing to see his brother being hit by Tuli on national television. “More than me, it really affected our parents. Who would have tolerated that? They were really upset and it took us time to console them. They both are fine now but Madhurima’s action really left a bad impact on all of us,” he shared.

Kunal Singh further revealed that he did not want his brother to participate this season as a wild card. He said, “However, I must say that I am happy he participated this year. During their stint in Nach Baliye, people felt that Vishal was the one who started all the fights. Now, they have got a clear picture that it’s mostly Madhurima, who is the reason for the trouble in their paradise. I am glad that the audience got to see the real picture.”

The audience has noticed that Vishal Aditya Singh was more visible when he was in Sidharth Shukla’s team, before he shifted loyalties to the opposing team. When asked the reason for the same, his brother said, “Bhaiya is 6′ 3 and if you are saying a man is not being seen, it’s because someone else is hogging all the limelight. Sidharth is so loud and always on the lookout for a fight, that he gets the most footage. But that doesn’t make Vishal weak in any way. He is truly playing an independent game. The ones who are weak are Mahira Sharma and Arti Singh. They both hide behind people to play the game, unlike my brother.”

While Vishal is definitely his favourite, Kunal Singh also likes Paras Chhabra and Asim Riaz’s game. “They are fun and are playing a good game. On the other hand, there is a section of audience like me, who doesn’t like too much noise. So for us, Rashami Desai is also doing well, as she is playing a simple and low profile game,” he concluded.

Along with Vishal Aditya Singh, the ones nominated this week are Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Shefali Jariwala, Arti Singh, Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra.

