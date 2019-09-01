Bigg Boss 13 new teaser: Salman Khan leaves us confused

Season 13 of the much-awaited controversial show Bigg Boss is on its way. Before it starts airing on television screens, Salman Khan, the host of the show, is making sure to keep the audience guessing what’s in store for them in the new season.

Advertising

The makers of the show have shared the second teaser in which Salman is seen working out with television industry’s popular actor Surbhi Jyoti. Joining them in their workout session is Karan Wahi. Are these two a part of the show? Well, we don’t know yet. But as the video proceeds, Salman looks into the camera and promises a journey of romance, fiery fights along with some interesting revelations about the celebrities.

So while there is all sorts of drama involved in the new season, Salman ends the video with a confusing statement. We hear him saying that this time the clock will start ticking for the finale from the fourth week of the game but the show will continue to go on for another two months after that. So, what exactly is about to happen?

So far, we just know that this time the makers have decided to stick to the original format, which means season 13 will have only celebrity contestants on the show.

Advertising

A source shared with indianexpress.com, “This season will not have a specific theme but will be packed with extra dose of drama. Bigg Boss 13 will only have celebrities for a change as the makers want to get back the old popularity and charm of the reality show.”

The casting for the series is in its final stage now. Celebrities like Chunky Panday, Rajpal Yadav, Karan Patel, Shivin Narang, Dayanand Shetty, Karan Vohra, Swastika Mukherjee, Tina Dutta, Siddharth Shukla, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Ankita Lokhande have reportedly been approached for the season.

Bigg Boss 13 will reportedly launch on September 29.