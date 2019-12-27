Bigg Boss 13: Rohit Shetty turns taskmaster, Weekend Ka Vaar to air on Sunday-Monday

Rohit Shetty will be seen getting the inmates to try out some fun, challenging tasks. Rohit Shetty will be seen getting the inmates to try out some fun, challenging tasks.

Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty is all set to grace Bigg Boss 13. However, contrary to reports that Shetty will host the latest Weekend Ka Vaar, indianexpress.com has learnt that he will only be part of a special task. Host Salman Khan, who is celebrating his birthday today, will shoot Weekend Ka Vaar episodes on Saturday, and it will air on Sunday and Monday.

A source shared with indianexpress.com, “Unlike every week, Salman Khan did not shoot on Friday as he was busy with his family. It’s not just his birthday, but his sister Arpita Khan has also delivered a baby. While his episodes will air on Sunday and Monday, the makers decided to make Saturday exciting for viewers by getting Rohit Shetty for a special task. Shetty, who hosts Khatron Ke Khiladi on Colors, will be seen getting the inmates to try out some fun, challenging tasks. He will also enter the main house to interact with the contestants.”

Bigg Boss 13 launched in September with 13 celebrities as contestants. As of now, the ones competing to win the trophy include Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra, Shehnaaz Gill, Mahira Sharma, Arti Singh, Shefali Jariwala, Asim Riaz, Vishal Aditya Singh, Rashami Desai, Madhurima Tuli, Arhaan Khan and Shefali Bagga. With the season garnering high ratings, the makers extended the show for another five weeks. The finale will now be held on February 15 instead of the earlier January 16.

This year, Bigg Boss for the first time introduced a mid-season finale, where only a few managed to cross the first level of competition. This season, there has been a record number of wild card entries, a move that received a mixed response from the audience. Also, the makers have been trying hard to push love stories this season.

At the start of the game, the focus was to bring Sidharth Shukla’s romantic side to the fore. The makers not only got on board his rumoured love interests Rashami Desai and Arti Singh but his former girlfriend Shefali Jariwala also entered as a wild card. However, fans seem to only enjoy his chemistry with Shehnaaz Gill. In a recent poll by indianexpress.com, Shukla and Gill were voted as the best couple of BB13 by a huge margin. Apart from them, well-edited promos of Paras-Mahira, Rashami-Arhaan, Vishal-Madhurima and even Shehnaaz-Paras do manage to pique fans’ curiosity.

While romance seems to be the flavour of the season, fans have also witnessed enough fights between contestants. Be it Sidharth Shukla at war with Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai, Arti Singh and Vishal Aditya Singh at loggerheads or even Shehnaaz Gill fighting with Mahira Sharma over Paras Chhabra, there’s enough of ‘tu tu-main main’ in the show. Also, inmates have managed to disrupt most of the tasks after getting violent and damaging property.

Last week, host Salman Khan did not evict anyone from the show. The contestants nominated for elimination this week are Sidharth Shukla, Vishal Aditya Singh, Madhurima Tuli, Arti Singh, Shefali Bagga and Arhaan Khan.

