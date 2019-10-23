Bigg Boss 13: Rashami, Shehnaaz or Sidharth, who will get evicted this week? Vote here

This week, as many as eight contestants out of the ten, have been nominated for eviction from the Bigg Boss 13 house. Rashami, Mahira, Paras, Siddharth Dey, Sidharth Shukla, Shefali, Shehnaaz, and Devoleena have the sword of eviction around their neck just a week ahead of the mid-season finale of the Salman Khan hosted show.

Advertising

In the nomination task, the housemates had to celebrate ‘Rose Day’ where the male contestants had to grab the rose kept in the garden area and give it to one of the girls who in return had to nominate one male contestant. Also, only one girl with the maximum roses could be saved from nomination.

Paras, Asim and Sidharth Shukla managed to pick the flower. While Paras gave it to Mahira who nominated Shukla, Asim and Shukla gave it to Aarti who nominated Paras and Siddharth Dey. With this, the nomination process was completed. Since, Rashami, Shehnaaz, Devoleena and Shefali didn’t get the rose, they got nominated directly.

Who do you think will get evicted from Bigg Boss 13 house this week? Cast your votes here.

While the chances of Rashami, Shehnaaz, Shukla and Paras of being evicted are less, Mahira, Devoleena, Shefali and Dey need to up their game to survive in the show. The only time Mahira makes an appearance on the screen is during her chitter-chatter with Paras. She hasn’t done anything significant yet to make the viewers vote for her. Shefali, Devoleena and Dey have attracted attention but only occasionally.

Now, we need to see whether Bigg Boss will introduce a new twist and save any of the nominated contestants before Weekend Ka Vaar or will there be a double eviction. All this will be known in the upcoming episodes.