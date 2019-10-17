Bigg Boss 13: Rashami, Paras or Mahira, who will get evicted this week? Vote here

Last weekend, Bigg Boss 13 witnessed double eviction. Dalljiet Kaur and Koena Mitra walked out of the house. Now, once again, the viewers will see two out of the six nominated contestants walking out of the house in the upcoming weekend. It seems, unlike the previous seasons, the makers are serious about sticking to the theme with which they launched the show. The show is indeed moving at ‘Express’ speed.

Advertising

While the men of the house, Paras Chhabra, Asim Riaz, Abu Malik and Siddharth Dey faced nomination last week itself, Rashami Desai and Mahira Sharma faced the brunt after losing in Monday’s nomination task titled ‘Bigg Boss Bank’. This is the third time that Rashami got nominated for eviction.

Who do you think will get evicted this weekend in Bigg Boss 13. Cast your votes here.

Out of the nominated contestants, Abu Malik and Asim Riaz need to up their game. Both of them have been overpowered by other housemates who have been playing their game well since the beginning. Paras is giving viewers content by making connections with every girl in the house. Mahira has proved to be a strong contender during the tasks. Siddharth too has been playing a smart game by being an underdog and Rashami has not missed any chance to attract the attention of cameras. But Asim and Abu seem to be lost in the crowd.

Considering Bigg Boss has already introduced the ‘Ticket To Finale’ task, it will be interesting to see what drama will ensue the Bigg Boss house.