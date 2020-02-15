Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai gets evicted

Rashami Desai had a roller coaster ride journey in Bigg Boss 13. Rashami Desai had a roller coaster ride journey in Bigg Boss 13.

Rashami Desai on Saturday missed the chance to lift the Bigg Boss 13 trophy. Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are still competing for the trophy.

After getting evicted in the mid-season finale, Desai got a second chance to show her real side to fans. But her journey inside the Bigg Boss house was full of ups and downs. While she found a good friend in Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Asim Riaz, she broke her ties with boyfriend Arhaan Khan after learning about his marriage and kid.

Rashami Desai grabbed the attention of cameras during her fights with Sidharth Shukla. Both the TV actors could not stand each other and often indulged in verbal war. Their animosity took a violent turn during one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes when Shukla called her “aisi ladki”. Her cooking skills also got her involved in kitchen politics and earned her the ire of many contestants including her friends-turned foes Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra.

Also read | Rashami Desai’s journey in Bigg Boss 13: A roller coaster ride of emotions and controversies

However, despite all the odds, Desai came across as a strong individual and stood up for herself inside the house. She often pointed out the biased behaviour of the makers towards Shukla. Shehnaaz Gill also found a good counsellor in Desai.

Talking about her daughter’s journey, Rashami Desai mother Rasila shared with indianexpress.com, “I really enjoyed Rashami’s performance in the game. Every time she laughs, I am happy, and I cry whenever she is sad. Rashami has come across as a role model for many young girls. She has faced so many troubles but emerged stronger. I don’t think any of the contestants would have managed to survive if they were in the same situation.”

Also read | Bigg Boss Season 13 finale winner LIVE UPDATES

When the Uttaran actor entered Bigg Boss, she had said the reality show would be a platform to showcase her real self. Desai said, “The audience usually know us as our onscreen characters. So it would be a good way to show them who the real Rashami is. While I am very professional when I am working, I am today’s girl and don’t take things lying down. Not that I would be fighting in the series but I will always stand for what is right.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd