Bigg Boss 13 press conference LIVE UPDATES: The Salman Khan hosted show is set to premiere on September 29. It will air at 10:30 pm on weekdays, Weekend Ka Vaar will telecast at 9 pm on Colors channel.
Bigg Boss is set to return with its 13th season this year. Hosted by Salman Khan, the show is having its launch press conference in Mumbai today and one can only expect some surprises this new season.
Continuing the tradition of keeping the names of its contestants under wraps, Bigg Boss 13 seems no different. Touted as one of the most popular and controversial reality shows on Indian television, it has so far revealed the names of only two contestants – TV actors Sidharth Shukla and Devoleena Bhattacharjeethrough teasers.
Sidharth’s teaser begins with the actor emerging from a swimming pool. A voiceover states that he is India’s most eligible bachelor, who is famous, hot, naughty and who every girl wants to mingle with. While his face is not clearly visible, throughout the video, the Balika Vadhu star flexes his muscles showing off his physique as girls go gaga over him.
Saathiya actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee gets a more interesting introduction as ex-Bigg Boss contestants Kamya Panjabi and Vikas Gupta talk about her. The teaser introduces her as television’s agayakari bahu and how she is single and hot in real life. Vikas and Kamya also reveal to the audience that she is very different from her onscreen persona and will set the show on fire.
Bigg Boss had opened doors for commoners in its past three seasons. But as per reports, Bigg Boss 13 will feature only celebrity contestants.
Bigg Boss 13 will premiere on September 29. While it will air at 10:30 pm on weekdays, Salman Khan hosted Weekend Ka Vaar will telecast at 9 pm.
Salman Khan to make a unique entry
The event is happening at metro car shed and host Salman Khan will be entering the stage in a metro.
To keep the excitement intact, Colors on Monday released a set of pictures from inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, giving us a sneak peek into what the palatial set of the show will look like this year. It captioned the pics as, "Yaha hoga saara drama aur tedhapan because yeh hai #BiggBoss13 ka naya ghar 😍
The interiors of the house this season speaks of loud colours and abstract designs. The overall architecture is sleek and vibrant. Now, how much the good vibes of the house will reflect on the behaviour and game plan of its contestants is something to watch out for.
Bigg Boss is the Hindi adaptation of international reality show Big Brother. The Indian version debuted on our small screens in 2006 with Arshad Warsi as its host. This was followed by Shilpa Shetty and Amitabh Bachchan taking up the mettle of hosting it for the next two seasons. Salman Khan joined the club in 2010, and later became a co-host with Sanjay Dutt the following year. The Bhai of Bollywood has been doing the job continuously ever since, with Farah Khan coming in briefly in 2015.
A teaser promo video featuring Salman was released last week where we saw the superstar dressed as a chef cooking a lip-smacking dish, which stood as a metaphor for the new season.
A source had earlier shared with indianexpress.com, “This season will not have a specific theme but will be packed with an extra dose of drama. Bigg Boss 13 will only have celebrities for a change as the makers want to get back the old popularity and charm of the reality show.”
