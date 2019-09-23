Bigg Boss 13 press conference LIVE UPDATES

Bigg Boss is set to return with its 13th season this year. Hosted by Salman Khan, the show is having its launch press conference in Mumbai today and one can only expect some surprises this new season.

Continuing the tradition of keeping the names of its contestants under wraps, Bigg Boss 13 seems no different. Touted as one of the most popular and controversial reality shows on Indian television, it has so far revealed the names of only two contestants – TV actors Sidharth Shukla and Devoleena Bhattacharjee through teasers.

Sidharth’s teaser begins with the actor emerging from a swimming pool. A voiceover states that he is India’s most eligible bachelor, who is famous, hot, naughty and who every girl wants to mingle with. While his face is not clearly visible, throughout the video, the Balika Vadhu star flexes his muscles showing off his physique as girls go gaga over him.

Saathiya actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee gets a more interesting introduction as ex-Bigg Boss contestants Kamya Panjabi and Vikas Gupta talk about her. The teaser introduces her as television’s agayakari bahu and how she is single and hot in real life. Vikas and Kamya also reveal to the audience that she is very different from her onscreen persona and will set the show on fire.

Bigg Boss had opened doors for commoners in its past three seasons. But as per reports, Bigg Boss 13 will feature only celebrity contestants.

Bigg Boss 13 will premiere on September 29. While it will air at 10:30 pm on weekdays, Salman Khan hosted Weekend Ka Vaar will telecast at 9 pm.