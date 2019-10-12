Bigg Boss 13: Paras, Asim, Abu and Siddharth Dey get nominated for eviction

While the fans of the TV reality show, Bigg Boss 13 were wondering about the nomination criteria this year, Bigg Boss finally announced a task which led to the nomination of four male contestants, Paras Chhabra, Asim Riaz, Siddharth Dey and Abu Malik for the next week. This week, Rashami Desai, Koena Mitra, Shehnaaz Gill and Dalljiet Kaur are up for eviction.

Friday’s episode might have made the viewers who like Shehnaaz and Paras’ chemistry happy since the latter tried his best to sort out their differences. He told her he is being portrayed in a bad light with the love triangle that has formed between them and Mahira. But unlike other times, it took Paras some efforts to convince Shehnaaz. It seems as if the Punjabi actor has understood his game well and refuses to fall in the same trap again.

Coming to another popular contestant of the season, Sidharth Shukla who manages to irk someone or the other every day. It seems the TV actor has planned on cashing on negative publicity and has taken the notion of any publicity is good publicity way too seriously. In yesterday’s episode, he got into an unnecessary argument with Koena and Mahira. He also told Devoleena he found Rashami’s crying in Thursday’s episode fake.

Later in the evening, Bigg Boss announced another the task, ‘BB Fisheries’ in which nominated contestants had to get rid of the fish in their pond by transferring them to that of the opponent and had to ensure their pond is clean. Each girl was given a tokri full of fish which they had to empty in one of the boys’ ponds. The queen’s advantage was that she was given two tokris.

In the task, Shehnaaz put her tokri of fishes in Paras’ pond who transferred them to Abu’s pond. Koena emptied her tokri in Abu’s pond and Shefali threw hers in Shukla’s pond. By the end of the task, Shukla emerged as the winner and was saved from nomination this week.

With Weekend Ka Vaar today, it would be interesting to see Salman Khan’s take on this week’s performance of Bigg Boss 13 contestants.