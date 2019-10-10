Bigg Boss 13 October 9 written updates: Mahira Sharma takes advantage of Paras and Shehnaaz’s fight

The contestants of Bigg Boss 13 are getting better by the day. The show is getting exciting and interesting as they fight and make connections with each other. While doing so, they don’t forget to entertain the viewers. In Wednesday’s episode, it was funny how during the Raani No 1 task the male contestants staged a Bollywood-ish fight with Abu Malik before giving him a chance to pick the key of the door and free a ‘queen’ of his choice.

Apart from that, Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill’s relationship turned sour and Mahira Sharma took advantage of it to attract the cameras. She called Shehnaaz names and said she doesn’t need to stoop down to ‘cheap’ levels. She even told Dalljiet, “Before coming to Bigg Boss, I knew girls would be jealous of me, but I never knew someone would be as insecure as Shehnaaz.” Later, Paras suggested Shehnaaz to fight with anyone but Mahira.

Rashami Desai felt Aarti Singh is misjudging her and hence she threw her pot in the swimming pool, killing her chance of being the first queen of the house. Aarti threw Koena’s pot as she found her selfish who changes sides when her personal motive is involved. She even accused the Bollywood actor of begging the male contestants to prevent her from nominations. Sidharth Shukla, Paras and Siddharth Dey later discussed how Koena is unnecessarily jumping into the fights of other contestants.

By the end of the episode, Devoleena Bhattacharjee was chosen the queen of the house. Now she has the privilege of not doing any household work and can assign her duty to anyone she wants. She is also responsible for the contestants following the rules of the house which they haven’t been doing until now.