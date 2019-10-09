Bigg Boss 13 October 8 written updates: Paras Chhabra breaks Shehnaaz Gill’s heart again

The housemates of Bigg Boss 13 ensured to provide enough drama to the viewers in Tuesday’s episode of the TV reality show. Sidharth Shukla got into a shouting match, first with Devoleena and then with Rashami Desai. And, as usual, the subject of the fight was food. Shukla wants both roti and rice in his meals and the kitchen team suggests to go only with rice in the afternoon considering the limited ration they have. But, the TV actor was stuck to his point and when Rashami tried to reason with him, he yelled at her. Well, he got a taste of his own medicine when Rashami gave it back to him in the same pitch and words as his. Koena Mitra found Shukla arrogant, egoistic and ill-mannered after the entire fiasco.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss freed the contestants from their ‘bed friends forever’ and they can now choose who they want to share their beds with. Also, the second task of the week ‘Rani No. 1’ was announced which will get the house its first queen.

For the task, the entire house was turned into a kingdom where Bigg Boss is the king and the ladies of the house are his queens. All the queens are locked up in a dungeon near the garden area surrounded by pots with names of each queen written on it. The boys of the house are the guards and at the sound of drumroll, they have to aim to grab the key hung in the garden area. Whoever reaches first, gets a chance to open the gate and can pull out a queen from the dungeon. While doing so, the queen has to pick a pot of her opponent, who she thinks is not best suited to be the queen and throw it in the pool giving a valid reason for her decision.

Before the task, Paras tried to convince his co-contestants to pull out Shehnaaz at every drumroll but later, miffed with her ignorance towards him, he pulled out Dalljiet who threw Shehnaaz’s pot in the pool. Upset with Paras’ decision, Shehnaaz told him this is the second time he has broken her heart. For the uninitiated, in the nomination task, Paras nominated Shehnaaz to save Mahira.

Shefali Bagga is also out of the race of queen after Devoleena threw her pot in the pool. Now with the remaining queens, it will be interesting to see who supports whom since this is the first time that the girl gang of Bigg Boss 13 is pitched against each other.