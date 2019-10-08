Bigg Boss 13 October 7 written update: Rashami, Shehnaaz, Koena, Dalljiet get nominated

What happens after Salman Khan’s grilling sessions on Weekend Ka Vaar? The dynamics in the Bigg Boss house change. This is exactly what happened after the first Weekend Ka Vaar of the thirteenth season. Shehnaaz and Paras who were supposedly connecting well chose to be ignorant towards each other. Shehnaaz said Paras is only a friend from hereon.

Advertising

This didn’t go down well with Paras who, in turn, when given a choice between Mahira and Shehnaaz, chose Mahira and nominated Shehnaaz during the nomination task. This left both Shehnaaz and Paras in tears.

Giving a twist to the nomination task, Bigg Boss selected a trio wherein both the girls had to stand at two different windows and convince their male partner why they should not be nominated. By the end of half an hour, the male contestant had to decide who he wants to nominate.

This brought fore the changing dynamics of Sidharth Shukla-Rashami Desai and Siddharth Dey-Shefali Bagga’s relationship. While Shukla chose Aarti over Rashami, Dey nominated Dalljiet and saved Shefali. Asim vented his frustration over Koena for demotivating him during the first week’s task and saved Devoleena for praising his looks and his body.

Advertising

The episode ended with Dalljiet warning everyone about not bringing her motherhood and her son in between the task, something Siddharth Dey did during the nomination task.

Now, whether the upcoming days will see any male contestant getting nominated or will it only be the girls to face the brunt of eviction, will be known soon.